Hall of Fame Induction Dinner for Mike Buczkowski Set for Pregame August 24

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The longest tenured general manager in the 139-year history of Bisons Baseball, Buffalo's own Mike Buczkowski will be formally inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame at a special Induction Dinner, Saturday, August 24 inside Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant. The dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m. and lead right up to the Bisons game that night against the Omaha Storm Chasers (6:35 p.m.)

Space is limited so make your reservations now at PubatthePark.com or by calling (716) 846-2100. At the Induction Dinner, you'll enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat buffet starting at 4:30 p.m., with the formal induction ceremony to begin shortly after 5:00 p.m. Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Pete Weber leads our ceremonies that will be sure to include some great stories from Buczkowski's 26-years leading the Bisons at Sahlen Field. HOW TO ATTEND: If you have an August 24 game ticket already, just make your reservation for 4:30 p.m. and purchase the buffet. For those without game tickets, check out the Bisons popular Buffet+Ticket Package that includes your game ticket and meal for only $31.95!

Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 - Mike Buczkowski

Elected in his first year on the ballot, Buczkowski has been a member of the Buffalo Bisons organization for 38 years. He first joined the Bisons in 1987 and served as the club's general manager from 1994-2019, the longest tenure of any GM in the 139-year history of the organization. Since 2020, he has served as the President or Rich Baseball Operations, overseeing not only the Bisons but also the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals) and the West Virginia Black Bears of the Major League Baseball Draft League.

During Buczkowski's time as general manager, the Bisons led their league in attendance seven times, including the International League's all-time attendance record set in 1998. In December 2001, Buczkowski accepted the prestigious Bob Freitas Award from Baseball America for overall operational excellence as the Bisons became the first Triple-A team to win the award twice (also in 1991). In 2019, he was named the International League Executive of the Year.

With Buczkowski's unwavering passion and dedicated leadership, the Bisons organization has proudly served as stewards of the game of baseball in Buffalo by not only providing a family-friendly, fun, actioned-packed and value-driven ballpark experience during Bisons game at Sahlen Field, but also by promoting the growth of the game at all levels within the Western New York community. Buczkowski is a board member for Western New York United Against Drug & Alcohol Abuse Foundation, Buffalo Police Foundation, Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation and is a member of the Board of Trustees at Villa Maria College. He also serves on the advisory board of the Buffalo/ Niagara Sports Commission and the advisory council of Project Play WNY.

A native Buffalonian, Mike graduated in 1982 from Bishop Timon High School where he played three years of varsity baseball and hockey, earning All-Catholic honors as a hockey player. He graduated from Canisius College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications in 1986 where he was also the captain of the hockey team. His ties to the organization run deep as Buczkowski's grandfather, Huck Geary, played shortstop at Offermann Stadium for the Bisons from 1935-37, and was a member of the 1936 Governors' Cup championship team.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.