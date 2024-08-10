Omaha Scores 16 Runs in Win Over Iowa
August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (48-65) surrendered 16 runs on 15 hits in their 16-3 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (69-42) tonight at Werner Park.
Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk from Kevin Alcantara and extended their lead to 2-0 in the second on a solo home run from Jake Hager.
In the bottom half of the second, Omaha scored six runs highlighted by a three-run homer from Tyler Gentry. The Storm Chasers took a 15-2 lead in the third frame with a nine-run inning.
Alcantara cut the lead 15-3 with his second home run at the Triple-A level in the sixth inning, but Omaha gained a 16-3 advantage in the bottom half of the sixth as a run came home on a wild pitch.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- With a win tomorrow, the I-Cubs would secure the series victory.
- Jordan Wicks made the start on Major League rehab assignment and suffered the loss as he allowed six runs across 1.2 innings.
- Kevin Alcantara is batting .389 (7-for-18) with two home runs in his first five games in Triple-A.
Iowa will play at Omaha on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 5:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 10, 2024
- Indians Shut out by Sounds Behind Two Solo Blasts, 3-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Falls to Toledo 8-7 in Extra Innings - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Score Six Over Final Three Innings, But Comeback Falls Short in 11-8 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Fall 11-5 In Game Five Against Knights - Louisville Bats
- Memphis Defeats Gwinnett with Three Home Runs on Red Sox Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Elko, Knights Blast Past the Bats 11-5 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Fall 11-5 in Game Five Against Knights - Louisville Bats
- Harris's Big Night Not Nearly Enough for Stripers in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens Rally for Second Straight Walk-off Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Elite Giants Flip the Script, Shut out Indianapolis on Saturday - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Snap Losing Streak in Doubleheader Split Against RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Omaha Scores 16 Runs in Win Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox and Mets Split Saturday Doubleheader in Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders and IronPigs Each Take a Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Falls To Durham In Extras - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Slip Past Rochester 2-1 on Saturday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Win in Extras, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Big Seventh Inning Propels Red Wings to Victory in Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Brett Baty Homers Twice as Syracuse Splits Doubleheader Against Worcester on Sunny Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hall of Fame Induction Dinner for Mike Buczkowski Set for Pregame August 24 - Buffalo Bisons
- Mason Adams Promoted to Knights Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- August 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Tony Kemp Begins New Chapter in Louisville - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 10 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.