Omaha Scores 16 Runs in Win Over Iowa

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (48-65) surrendered 16 runs on 15 hits in their 16-3 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (69-42) tonight at Werner Park.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk from Kevin Alcantara and extended their lead to 2-0 in the second on a solo home run from Jake Hager.

In the bottom half of the second, Omaha scored six runs highlighted by a three-run homer from Tyler Gentry. The Storm Chasers took a 15-2 lead in the third frame with a nine-run inning.

Alcantara cut the lead 15-3 with his second home run at the Triple-A level in the sixth inning, but Omaha gained a 16-3 advantage in the bottom half of the sixth as a run came home on a wild pitch.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- With a win tomorrow, the I-Cubs would secure the series victory.

- Jordan Wicks made the start on Major League rehab assignment and suffered the loss as he allowed six runs across 1.2 innings.

- Kevin Alcantara is batting .389 (7-for-18) with two home runs in his first five games in Triple-A.

Iowa will play at Omaha on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 5:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

