Big Seventh Inning Propels Red Wings to Victory in Buffalo

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester used a six-run seventh inning to break things open and give Rochester their 14th win of the season against Buffalo Friday night, 10-4. Home runs from both CF Dylan Crews and 1B Andrés Chaparro paced the offense, and C Drew Millas joined the fray with his second triple of the season. On the mound, RHP Adonis Medina picked up his sixth win of the season behind a strong start from LHP Andrew Alvarez, who picked up a Triple-A-high seven strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

14 wins against their Thruway rival to the west is Rochester's most in a single season since at least 1999.

The Bisons started the scoring early as 2B Will Wagner singled to right field in the bottom of the first. Two wild pitches advanced Wagner to third, and with two outs LF Damiano Palmegiani doubled down the right field line to put Buffalo on top early, 1-0.

Buffalo kicked off the second inning off with a leadoff walk from SS Josh Kasevich. A stolen base and a 3B Gabriel Cancel infield single put runners on the corners with one out. C Max McDowell hit a sacrifice fly scoring Kasevich which made the score 2-0 Bison after two innings of play.

Rochester got their bats going in the top of the fifth inning as SS Jack Dunn reached on a walk and was replaced at first by LF Darren Baker. He then swiped his team-leading 33rd stolen base of the season and was in scoring position with two outs for Dylan Crews. The LSU product crushed a game-tying, two-run home run that sailed 384 feet over the wall in left field. This was Crews fifth home run with Rochester and tied the game at two apiece.

Following a scoreless sixth, Rochester broke things open in the top of the seventh, and Dunn led off the inning with a base hit into right field. Baker then singled to center field and Crews was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs for DH José Tena. Tena walked, scoring Dunn to make it 3-2 Rochester with the bases still loaded. Andrés Chaparro made two straight walks to push the score to 4-2 Rochester, still with zero outs in the inning. Following a popout 3B Brady House singled to right-center field which allowed Crews and Tena to come around and score for his 12th and 13th RBI with the Red Wings, which ballooned the Red Wings lead to 6-2 with one out and runners on the corners. Millas dropped a base hit into left field that scored Chaparro which made things 7-2. 2B Jake Alu joined the hit parade and singled on a first-pitch slider to center field that scored House and marked the sixth and final run of the inning.

The Bisons fought back in the home half of the seventh as RF Rafael Lantigua led off the inning with a single to center field. Gabriel Cancel was then hit by a pitch which put runners on first and second with nobody out. With one out in the inning, the Red Wings changed pitchers and CF Jonatan Clase struck a double to deep center field, scoring Lantigua. Wagner then drew Buffalo's second hit-by-pitch of the inning that loaded the bases for 1B Joey Votto. The long-time Cincinnati Red hit a fly ball deep enough into left field to score Cancel and cut the lead to four runs, and the contest headed to the eighth with the score at 8-4 in favor of the Red Wings.

Chaparro answered right back for the Red Wings in the eighth with a monster solo home run that came off the bat at 102.3 mph. This is Chaparro's fourth-straight game with a home run in just his eighth game with Rochester and 23rd of the season, two shy of his career-high. The lead was 9-4 heading to the bottom of the eighth.

Rochester pitching held Buffalo scoreless in the bottom of the eighth, and Drew Millas turned on a fastball and ripped it down the right-field line for his second triple of the season in the top of the ninth. With one out and a runner on third, Alu skied one just deep enough to right field to score Mill and give the Red Wings their 10th run of the game.

Buffalo went down in order in the bottom half of the ninth in search of a huge comeback, and the Red Wings broke back into the win column and evened the series as two games apiece heading into the weekend.

The lefty Andrew Alvarez made his ninth Triple-A start Friday night in Buffalo. The southpaw delivered 5.1 strong innings, allowing two earned on five hits while striking out seven and walking one. Right-hander Adonis Medina took over with one out in the sixth and allowed two earned on two hits with a strikeout in 1.0 inning. LHP Joe La Sorsa recorded the final two outs of the seventh and allowed one hit before he gave the ball to RHP Rico Garcia to begin the eighth. The Hawaii native threw 2.0 scoreless innings and allowed one hit and struck out four to solidify the win. Four strikeouts tied his season high, which he last did against the Bisons on April 11.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game is CF Dylan Crews. The second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft launched his fifth Triple-A home run and finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and runs scored. In 18 games following a loss with Rochester, Crews carries a .303 batting average (23-for-76) with nine extra-base hits (4 HR, 3B, 5 2B) and 11 RBI.

Rochester looks to put together back-to-back wins and retake the series lead on Saturday night at Sahlen Field. RHP Brad Lord will get the ball for the Red Wings, against Bisons RHP Jake Bloss. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

