Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 10 at Buffalo

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (21-16, 59-51) vs. Buffalo Bisons (16-21, 53-58)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Brad Lord (2-1, 3.72) vs. RHP Jake Bloss (NR)

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Rochester used a six-run seventh inning to break things open and give Rochester their 14th win of the season against Buffalo Friday night, 10-4...home runs from both CF DYLAN CREWS and 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO paced the offense, and C DREW MILLAS joined the fray with his second triple of the season...on the mound, RHP ADONIS MEDINA picked up his sixth win of the season behind a strong start from LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ, who picked up a Triple-A-high seven strikeouts across 5.1 innings...Rochester looks to retake control of the series in game five tonight, sending RHP BRAD LORD to the mound against Bisons RHP Jake Bloss.

REMARKABLE RICO: RHP RICO GARCIA faced one over the minimum in 2.0 innings of work for the Red Wings yesterday...Garcia allowed only one hit and struck out four Bisons and tied his season high for most strikeouts in a game (last 4/11 at BUF)...

Dating back to 7/28 Rico Garcia has yet to allow a run in 5.0 innings of work and has recorded seven strikeouts over that span.

ANDRÉS THE GIANT: With two outs in the eighth, 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO smoked an 0-2 fastball with an exit velocity of 102.3 MPH for his fourth home run in as many days...the newly acquired Red Wing finished the game 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBI, and two runs scored...in eight games and 33 plate appearances with the Wings, Chaparro is batting .333 (9-for-27) with four homers, a double, nine RBI, and an OPS of 1.270...

The last Red Wing to homer in four consecutive games was current Minnesota Twin Byron Buxton (8/24-8/27/16).

Chaparro owns a five-game hit streak dating back to 8/4

CREWS MISSILE: CF DYLAN CREWS blasted his fifth home run of the season for Triple-A Rochester last night (10th of the year)...Crews finished the night 2-for-4 with a two-run shot, two RBI, and two runs scored...the LSU product carries an OPS of .853 OPS and four home runs on the road for Rochester, compared to a .718 OPS and one home run at Innovative Field...

Crews has a .948 OPS in seven games to start the month of August

ASTOUNDING ALVAREZ: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ tallied his second-longest outing of the season with the Red Wings last night with 5.1 innings pitched...the southpaw allowed five hits, two runs, and one walk, with a Triple-A season-high seven strikeouts...the southpaw has started the month of August with a 1.64 ERA in 11 innings of work across two starts...

This is the first time Alvarez has logged at least 5.1 innings and surrendered two or fewer runs in a road start since 5/12 with Double-A Harrisburg (5.2 IP, 2 ER).

THE JAKE BOSS: 2B JAKE ALU singled to plate Rochester's eighth run of the night and his 10th RBI of the season, before the New Jersey native recorded his 11th on a sacrifice fly in the ninth... Alu went 2-for-4 with two singles in the contest, his fifth-multi-hit game of the season...

Across 27 games played against Buffalo in his career, Alu is hitting .327 (35-for-107) with one home run, nine doubles, and 15 RBI.

DREW NOTES: C DREW MILLAS tripled for the second time with the Wings in 2024 on Friday night, reaching a top speed of 26.8 ft/sec on his way into scoring position... The former Oakland draft pick went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a single in the seventh that extended the lead to five...Millas is the seventh catcher to log two triples in a season with Rochester since at least 2004...he is just one of two to do so in two separate seasons after logging two in 2023 (Chris Herrmann, 2013-14)...

In 51 games with Rochester this season, Millas is batting .299 (55-for-184) and posting an OPS of .839...a .299 average is fourth-best among International League catchers (min. 150 AB), and a .839 OPS is sixth-best.

