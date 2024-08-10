IronPigs Snap Losing Streak in Doubleheader Split Against RailRiders

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (55-54, 21-15) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (63-49, 20-17) split a doubleheader with the RailRiders taking the front end 9-3 and the IronPigs rebounding for a 6-4 win in game two on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Game One

The IronPigs struck first in the first inning as Rafael Marchan swatted a solo homer, his second of the year, for a 1-0 lead.

The score stayed at 1-0 until Scranton snatched the lead in the fifth. JC Escarra hammered a two-run homer, his second of the season, to vault the RailRiders in front. Two walks immediately followed and Jasson Dominguez cashed them in with a two-run double to make it 4-1.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two more in the sixth with a Josh VanMeter RBI single and Jorbit Vivas sacrifice fly.

The 'Pigs neutralized those runs with two of their own in the bottom half of the sixth. Rodolfo Castro singled home a run before a throwing error on the play allowed another run to score, making it 6-3.

The RailRiders put the game to rest with a three-run seventh, making it 9-3. Escarra picked up his third RBI of the day with a base hit and then scored on a Cam Eden triple. Vivas plated Eden with a double to cap the scoring.

Victor Gonzalez (4-0) worked two scoreless innings to garner the win for the RailRiders, allowing just a walk, striking out three.

Nick Nelson (2-5) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings on three hits and two walks, striking out three.

Game Two

The IronPigs, playing as the Mummers in game two, bounced back for a 6-4 win. They once again struck first, waiting until the third to start the scoring this time. After back-to-back walks, Ryan Mckenna ripped a two-run double to centerfield, getting the Mummers on the board.

In the top of the fourth, T.J. Rumfield got the RailRiders on the board with an RBI double. Taylor Trammell hammered the very next pitch for a two-run homer, his 13th, to vault Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in front, 3-2.

The Mummers found an answer straight away, matching the RailRiders three runs with three of their own in the fourth. Matt Kroon tied the game with a solo homer, his eighth of the year, and Nick Podkul gave them the lead for good with a two-run double.

The teams exchanged runs in the fifth as the RailRiders pushed a run across as Jorbit Vivas doubled and then scored after two groundouts, while the Mummers got a sacrifice fly from Matt Kroon, making it 6-4.

Zach Haake (S, 1) fired two scoreless frames to end the ballgame and get the save for the Mummers. He allowed two hits without issuing a walk, striking out two.

David Buchanan (9-3) collected the win for the 'Pigs, working five innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk, striking out two.

Edgar Barclay (5-9) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks, striking out three.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders conclude their series on Sunday, August 11th, with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. Alan Rangel (0-1, 9.00) starts the 'Pigs while the RailRiders counter with Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 4.35).

