Mud Hens Rally for Second Straight Walk-off Win

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

After walking it off the night prior, the Toledo Mud Hens looked to keep things in their favor, this time in front of over 10,000 fans. This game would be another back and forth battle, but Toledo was able to rally once again, winning 8-7 in extras. Stephen Scott would be the hero, walking it off with a line drive to left-center field for the second night in a row.

Troy Watson made just his third appearance and his first start for the Mud Hens, Saturday night. The former Buffalo Bison struggled to take command of the strike zone and found himself with bases loaded in just the first inning. Angel Reyes would start to warm up, but he wouldn't be needed as Watson struck out Griffin Conine to escape unscathed.

The Hens went right back to their hard hitting ways in the bottom of the second. Ryan Kreidler led off the inning with his second triple in just as many games. Anthony Bemboom was able to send Kreidler home and take the 1-0 lead with a double that landed in the left-field corner.

The Shrimp were quick to strike back as Javier Sanoja hit a lead-off triple of his own. That would end Watson's time on the mound, with PJ Poulin taking over for him. Poulin forced a Connor Norby groundout, but it was enough for Sanoja to make it 1-1.

Poulin would return in the fourth, but struggled to close out the inning after two quick outs. Jose Devers and Diego Infante both got on base with two outs. Sanoja would wreak havoc yet again with an RBI double to take the 2-1 lead. After Poulin lost the lead, Ricky Vanasco would come in to close the inning.

The back and forth continued on as Trey Sweeney got on with a single in shallow center field. He would make it to second on a groundout and then scored when Bemboom hit a single into right field. That hit would be Bemboom's 21 RBI of the season to make it a 2-2 game going into the fifth.

Jacksonville was able to regain the lead as Vanasco struggled to close the inning. He had two outs with baserunners on first and second, but couldn't close the door on Will Banfield. Banfield was able to send a line drive into right field, allowing both Tristan Gray and Augustin Ramirez to score.

Andrew Vasquez would be next up out of the Toledo bullpen, but his time on the mound didn't go to plan. A Sanoja base hit and a Norby double put runners on second and third, and brought Deyvison De Los Santos to the plate. The Jumbo Shrimp went up 7-2 as De Los Santos took Vasquez's sinker 377 ft into right field.

While the Shrimp looked strong offensively, their defense looked lacking in the bottom of the sixth. Following a Sweeney walk, Kreidler reached on a dropped pop out to Devers, putting runners on first and second. Bemboom then picked up his third hit of the game with a double to left field that scored two runs and allowed him to get to third. Eddys Leonard joined in on the fun with his first triple of the season. Scott hit a grounder back to the mound, but Matt Andriese tried to get Leonard out at home. As Leonard ran back to third, Banfield chucked the ball into the outfield, resulting in a run.

Come the seventh inning, the Mud Hens' bats stayed hot. Jung led off with a double that electrified Fifth Third Field. Sweeney was able to score him with a grounder that made its way to center field, tying the game 7-7. Kreidler would join Sweeney on base, but was left stranded as Leonard went down swinging.

Devin Sweet was able to hold the Jumbo Shrimp hitless in the eighth and the ninth, giving the Mud Hens a chance to walk it off. Toledo was unable to take advantage of the moment, taking the game into extras.

Andrew Magno was tasked with keeping Jacksonville off the board in the tenth. He went one, two, three and picked up two strikeouts to give his Hens a second chance. Kreidler reached first and moved Sweeney to third on a bunt, before Bemboom was intentionally walked. That gave Scott the chance to walk it off for the second night straight. Scott found himself ahead three to one before sending a line drive to left-center field, winning the game for the Hens yet again.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will face off one final time Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Toledo will look to win the series, while Jacksonville looks to try and leave with a series split.

Notables:

Anthony Bemboom (3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R, BB)

Trey Sweeney (2-4, 3 R, RBI, BB, K)

Ryan Kreidler (2-4, 2 R)

Stephen Scott (1-5, RBI, K)

Andrew Magno (W, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 0 HR)

