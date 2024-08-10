Bisons Slip Past Rochester 2-1 on Saturday Night

BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons beat the Rochester Red Wings 2-1 with a big defensive performance and proficient pitching on the mound at Sahlen Field on Saturday night.

The Bisons took a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the second inning after Nick Raposo hit a line drive to center field bringing in Alan Roden. The scoring play was set up by a throwing error by Brady House at third base allowing Roden to advance to third.

The Bisons extended their lead courtesy of a bases loaded walk with Gabriel Cancel at the plate. This allowed Joey Votto the free pass home pushing the Bisons lead to 2-0.

In the eighth inning, the Red Wings got themselves on the board courtesy of Dylan Cruz's 6th homer of the season. The 384-foot home run cut the Bisons' lead to 2-1.

Bisons pitching staff had a strong performance in the ball game as the staff finished with a stat line of After Bloss, Luis Quinones pitched 2 ans 1/3 innings allowing only two hits while striking out four Rochester batters. Then, Hayden Juenger followed Quinones pitching two innings allowing one hit and striking out one Red Wings hitter.

The Bisons also played well defensively keeping the Red Wings off the scoreboard until the top eighth inning despite Rochester outhitting the Bisons. This included plays like Josh Kasevich's leaping catch snagging the ball out of the air to put an end to the top half of the fifth inning.

Jake Bloss made his Bisons debut in the ball game. In the 49-pitch effort, Bloss pitched 2 and 2/3 innings allowing three hits, striking out two Rochester hitters, and a walk.

The Bisons collected a total of five hits in the ball game including two from Jonatan Clase and Kasevich, and one for Raposo.

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the sixth game of their six-game series and wrap up the season series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

