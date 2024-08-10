Jacksonville Falls to Toledo 8-7 in Extra Innings

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







TOLEDO, OH. - The Toledo Mud Hens overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-7 in 10 innings Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

For the second night in-a-row, Toledo (54-58, 19-19) walked off Jacksonville (53-58, 18-18). Trey Sweeney started the bottom of the 10th at second as the ghost runner. Ryan Kreidler reached on a fielding error and Anthony Bemboom was intentionally walked to load the bases. After a flyout, Stephen Scott was the hero again, smacking an RBI single giving the Mud Hens an 8-7 win.

Toledo opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. With one out, Kreidler tripled and scored on a double from Bemboom for a 1-0 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp evened the game in the top of the third. Javier Sanoja tripled and scored on a groundout from Connor Norby.

Jacksonville took their first lead in the top of the fourth. With two outs, José Devers singled and went to second on a balk. Diego Infante walked, and Sanoja doubled home Devers for a 2-1 lead.

The Mud Hens tied the game back up in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Sweeney singled and scored the tying run two batters later on a base hit from Bemboom.

The seesaw affair leaned back in the Jumbo Shrimp favor in the fifth. With one out, Tristan Gray singled and Agustín Ramírez walked. A wild pitch advanced runners to second and third and a single from Will Banfield scored both runners putting Jacksonville in front 4-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the top of the sixth. With one out, Sanoja singled and Norby doubled. Deyvison De Los Santos (4) blasted a three-run homer increasing Jacksonville's advantage to 7-2.

Toledo quickly responded in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Sweeney walked and Kreidler reached on an error. Bemboom drove them in with a two-run double and Eddys Leonard followed with an RBI triple, cutting the deficit to two. Scott grounded into a fielder's choice, but a throwing error allowed Leonard to score from third bringing the Mud Hens to within one, 7-6.

The Mud Hens completed the comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Jace Jung doubled to start the frame and scored two batters later on a single from Sweeney.

The Jumbo Shrimp wrap up their series with the Mud Hens in Sunday's 4:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

