Elko, Knights Blast Past the Bats 11-5 on Saturday

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(LOUISVILLE, KY) -- The transition from Double-A to Triple-A has been a flawless one so far for Tim Elko. His impressive stretch continued on Saturday night.

Elko launched two home runs to help lead the Charlotte Knights over the Louisville Bats by a score of 11-5 on Saturday night in game five of the six-game series from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY. With the win on Saturday, the Knights now have a chance to split the series with a win on Sunday in the finale.

It was a commanding win for the Knights on Saturday, as the team used the long ball en route to the game five victory. Elko hit two of Charlotte's four home runs on the night and finished the game by going 2-for-4 with the two home runs and three RBI. In just 11 games with the Knights since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham, Elko is hitting .311 with five home runs and eight RBI. He also extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games.

In addition to Elko's two home runs, Oscar Colás and Michael Chavis each homered for the Knights. Colás launched his seventh home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run blast. Two innings later, Chavis hit his sixth home run of the season with the Knights and 13th overall this year. Additionally, catcher Edgar Quero continued his hot hitting and added three hits on the night to extend his hitting streak to eight consecutive games.

The Knights pounded out 11 runs on 16 hits on Saturday. Every Charlotte hitter in the lineup had at least one hit on the night.

RHP Mason Adams started the game for the Knights after he was promoted earlier in the day from Birmingham. Adams allowed three runs on three hits over three innings pitched. He did not factor in the decision. LHP Trey McGough (4-0, 1.77) earned the win after he tossed two shutout innings.

The two teams will conclude the six-game road series on Sunday afternoon from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 1:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Sunday is set for 1:05 p.m. from Louisville, KY.

