SWB Game Notes - Aug 10

August 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (19-16, 62-47) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-14, 54-53)

Game 110 & 111 | Road Game 54 & 55| Coca-Cola Park | Saturday, August 10, 2024 | First Pitch 5:05 PM - DH

Game 1: RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-4, 4.03) vs RHP Nick Nelson (2-4, 7.43)

Game 2: LHP Edgar Barclay (5-8, 6.22) vs RHP David Buchanan (8-3, 4.84)

DOUBLE TIME - The RailRiders are heading into their ninth doubleheader day on the season. It is their second against Lehigh Valley after the teams each won a game in the split doubleheader on July 3. SWB has been swept twice and has split with their opponents six times. It is also their third instance of playing two games in the same day on a Wednesday.

WELCOME CAM EDEN- The Toronto Blue Jays traded 26-year-old Cameron Eden to New York for cash on Thursday night. Eden was a 6th Round pick in 2019 out of the University of California. He leaves Triple-A Buffalo with 79 career stolen bases, third most in the Bisons Modern Era and his 53 last year are 10 more than Roemon Fields' 43 single-season steals in any single season. This season he is hitting .198 in 91 games. Eden made his Major League debut on September 21, 2023 and played five games in the bigs recording one hit.

BARCLAY'S BEST - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left-hander Edgar Barclay was honored as the Pitcher of the Week for the International League last week. Barclay had two starts on the week and was stellar in both, shutting down opponents from the Louisville Bats. He led the RailRiders to bookend series wins with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday and a 5-2 triumph on Sunday. In the week's opener, Barclay matched a season-high six innings of scoreless ball. He allowed just four hits and one walk while striking our four. It was, at that time, his second quality start of the summer. In the series finale, the southpaw worked a career-best seven frames on just 78 pitches. Barclay let up just one run on three hits. It was a solo homer off the bat of Cincinnati Reds prospect Michael Trautwein. He issued just one walk while striking out seven batters. Against Louisville, Barclay worked a 0.69 earned run average in 13.0 frames. He held batters to just a .159 average against.

PERAZA'S POWER- Oswald Peraza smacked his seventh home run in his last 14 contests with the RailRiders. He now has eight on the season After a slower start, Peraza saw a great July hitting .279 with nine extra base hits and eleven runs batted in. He also stole seven bags.

TAYLOR'S ERA - Taylor Trammell has been excellent in August hitting .350 in six contests. He has hit a home run in four of them while driving in seven runs. He has now had a home run in both games against Lehigh Valley this series. It is his second time this summer with homers in consecutive contests. On the season, Trammell is batting .245 with 16 doubles and a dozen homers in 68 games.

PANNONE ZONE - Newcomer Tom Pannone has now made four starts with the RailRiders for a 2.79 ERA in 19.1 innings of work. Including his time with Iowa, the lefty is 5-9 with a 4.09 ERA in 110 frames. He ranks first in the International League with 23 starts.

THE "27th" MAN - Ron Marianaccio was called up to the News York Yankees to be the "27th" man on their active roster for their doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. With NYY this season, Marinaccio holds a 2.84 ERA in 19.0 innings.

International League Stories from August 10, 2024

