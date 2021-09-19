Indians Rake 13 Singles in 10-3 Triumph

INDIANAPOLIS - After a back-and-forth battle, Tucupita Marcano hit an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the Indianapolis Indians on top and lead them to victory over the St. Paul Saints, 10-3.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Indians (57-62) took the early 1-0 lead with an RBI single from Phillip Evans to score Marcano. The Saints (61-59) wasted no time and tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning when Gilberto Celestino scored on a groundout from BJ Boyd.

With one out, Diego Castillo singled to left field and Jared Oliva reached after being hit by pitch to put a runner in scoring postion for Taylor Davis in the second inning. Davis singled to right field to score Castillo and retake the lead 2-1. St. Paul fought back again and scored one run in the top of the third inning with a home run from Drew Stankiewicz to tie the game.

With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, St. Paul took the lead after Jimmy Kerrigan hit a RBI double to right field.

That was the last time the Saints would hold the lead as the Indians scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning. With two outs, Chris Sharpe singled to score Castillo to tie the game at 3-3. Marcano singled to center field to score Davis and take the lead. Indy added one more run with an RBI single from major league rehabber Michael Chavis to extend their lead to 5-3.

The Indians added four insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with a bases loaded walk to Chris Sharpe and back-to-back singles from Marcano and Chavis. In the sixth inning, Indy added one more run after a fielding error by the Saint's shortstop allowed Castillo to score and seal the lead at 10-3.

Beau Sulser (W, 7-7) threw his fifth quality start of the season to earn the win. He gave up three runs (one unearned) on six hits with four strikeouts in six innings of work. Drew Strotman (L, 9-4) took the loss after giving up seven runs on eight hits in four innings.

The Indians will travel to Omaha to face the Storm Chasers in a five-game series starting on Wednesday night at 8:05 PM ET. Both teams have yet to name probable pitchers.

