Syracuse Offense Leads Way in 9-4 Win over Worcester on Sunday Afternoon

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets beat the Worcester Red Sox, 9-4, on Sunday afternoon to secure a series victory. Brandon Drury and Travis Blankenhorn led the way, both collecting three hits and a home run in the win. As a result, Syracuse enters the Triple-A Final Stretch tied for fifth in the Triple-A Northeast division with Rochester, but the Mets won the series against the Red Wings, and therefore, the tiebreaker goes to the Mets.

Syracuse (47-69-1) slugged two home runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an early lead. Travis Blankenhorn led off the frame with a solo shot to give the Mets a 1-0 edge. After Chance Sisco and Wilfredo Tovar were retired, Cheslor Cuthbert singled. Martin Cervenka then blasted a two-run home run over the left-field wall to make it 3-0 Syracuse.

The Mets hit another homer in the bottom of the third, this time a solo shot off Brandon Drury's bat to increase the lead to 4-0.

Worcester (66-52) cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth. Jarren Duran led things off with a double, and Jonathan Arauz followed with a single. After Christian Arroyo grounded out, Francy Cordero connected on a one-run double to score Duran and put the Woo Sox on the board, making it 4-1 with Syracuse still in front. Joey Meneses then hit a one-run single to bring Worcester within two, 4-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Albert Almora Jr. led off the frame with a double, and then Mark Vientos followed with a single, advancing Almora Jr. to third base. Khalil Lee followed with a walk to load the bases for Brandon Drury, who delivered with a two-run single to make it 6-2 Mets. Durbin Feltman then came out of the Woo Sox bullpen to replace Daniel Gossett. After Feltman retired Blankenhorn and Sisco, he threw a wild pitch with Tovar at the plate, allowing Khalil Lee to score and put Syracuse up five, 7-2.

In the top of the sixth, Cordero worked a one-out walk for the Red Sox. Meneses then singled, advancing Cordero to third base. Josh Ockimey followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 7-3 with the Mets still in front.

Syracuse added to its total in the bottom of the seventh. Lee led off the frame with a double, and Drury followed with a single, moving Lee to third. Blankenhorn then stepped in and connected on a one-run double to stretch the lead to five, 8-3. After Sisco and Tovar struck out, Cuthbert walked to load the bases for Cervenka, who also walked to bring home Drury from third and make it a six-run advantage, 9-3.

In the top of the eighth, Christian Arroyo led off with a single for the Red Sox. After Cordero walked, Meneses struck out. Then Ockimey walked to load the bases, but Jeter Downs struck out. With the bases still loaded, Johnny Pereda worked a walk to score a run and make it 9-4 with the Mets still ahead.

Syracuse now heads into the Triple-A Final Stretch, which begins on Wednesday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Mets will play five games on the road against the RailRiders followed by five games at home against Buffalo. The action begins from Moosic, PA on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

