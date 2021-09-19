Bisons Defeat Rochester, 5-1, Gear up for 'Final Stretch'

With the Northeast Division title already at hand, the Bisons added one more victory to their 2021 regular season ledger on Sunday, a 5-1 triumph over the Red Wings in Rochester.

The victory gave the Bisons a 71-46 record on the year, 25-games over the .500 mark. Their .607 winning pct. is the team's highest in the modern era since the 2001 Herd (91-51, .641) and the second-highest mark over the last 84 seasons of Buffalo baseball.

However, the work for the Bisons in 2021 is not done. On Wednesday, the Herd will open up a five-game homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as part of Triple-A's 'Final Stretch' Playoff. The 10-game post season tournament, which for the Bisons will also include a five-game roadtrip to Syracuse, includes all 30 Triple-A clubs.

But for the next two off days, the Bisons will enjoy a job well done in 2021. Their final victory of the year served as a great example for how the team found success all year; solid starting pitching, timely hitting throughout their lineup and a dominate bullpen.

Zach Logue started for Buffalo and allowed just an unearned run over four innings of work. He struck out the side in the first inning and yielded just five singles while fanning a total of six in his four frames.

From there, a combination of five Bisons relievers kept the Red Wings off the scoreboard. Kyle Johnston earned his first career Triple-A victory thanks to his shutout inning of relief. Rafael Dolis worked out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh when he struck out Red Wings outfielder Donovan Casey to end the threat. Bryan Baker added a shutout inning to lower his season ERA to a stellar, 1.45.

With the Red Wings held at bay, the Bisons offense got going in the sixth thanks to a Rochester fielding error on a Cavan Biggio fly ball to start the inning. Richard Urena followed two batters later with an RBI single through the right side of the infield to score the rehabbing Blue Jays star to tie the game at one.

Christian Colon gave Buffalo the lead in the sixth inning with a line drive sacrifice fly to left. Two innings later, he added some insure with a clutch two out single to score Tyler White.

The Bisons kept coming, scoring two more times in the ninth inning to salt away their 20th victory over the Red Wings in 2021. Nash Knight doubled with one out and Biggio followed with a soft line drive single into the opposite field in left to give Buffalo a 4-1 lead. Gregory Polanco followed with yet another double, and with Biggio off with the pitch, he scored easily from first to cap off the 5-1 victory.

The Bisons will now have off days on Monday and Tuesday before the Final Stretch begins on Wednesday in Buffalo.

