Regular Season Finale goes to RailRiders

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (52-66) conclude the regular season with a loss against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (68-49) as they lost 5-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Pigs finished their home slate at 29-31.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead against Mauricio Llovera in the top of the third inning when Socrates Brito scored on a wild pitch. The Pigs were able to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Luke Williams hit an RBI single against JP Sears (5-0) that scored Adam Haseley.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three runs against Jeff Singer (3-2) in the top of the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Socrates Brito, Miguel Andujar, and Donny Sands all hit RBI singles to score runs in the inning. The RailRiders scored their fifth run of the game in the top of the sixth inning when Brito hit an RBI single against Singer that scored Greg Allen.

Seranthony Dominguez pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Braeden Ogle and Mike Adams each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

The IronPigs will gear up for the Triple-A Final Stretch, which begins on Wednesday, September 22. The Pigs will play in Buffalo for a five-game series against the Bisons, before returning home to play the Worcester Red Sox for a five-game series.

