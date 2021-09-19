Five-Run Fifth Inning Propels Jacksonville to Series Win
September 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Monte Harrison's home run highlighted a five-run fifth inning on Sunday that propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-2 victory and series win over the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park.
Norfolk (47-72) led 2-1 when Justin Twine singled off Tides starter Ryan Hartman (1-1) to start the fifth inning. After a pop out, Connor Justus singled before a Bryson Brigman base hit scored Twine to tie the game. Harrison followed by bashing his 15h home run of the year to make it 5-2 in favor of Jacksonville (69-51). Lorenzo Quintana then laced a double before scoring later in the inning on an error to widen the margin to 6-2.
That was more than enough offense for the Jumbo Shrimp. After Bryan Mitchell pitched four innings of two-run ball, the Jacksonville bullpen combined to pitch five scoreless innings in finishing off the win. Jake Fishman (5-1) earned the win with two shutout frames. Parker Bugg, Rob Zastryzny and Tommy Eveld each tossed a scoreless frame.
A two-out rally got the Jumbo Shrimp on the board in the second. Joe Dunand was hit by a pitch with two outs before scoring on a Zack Zehner double.
The Tides rallied to grab their first lead in the third. Brett Cumberland singled with one out. After a fly out, Adley Rutschman drilled a two-run home run to go ahead 2-1.
Jacksonville returns to 121 Financial Ballpark on Tuesday to begin a five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, the final home set of the 2021 season. Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest is a Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesday, meaning tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for CFCU members using their CFCU credit or debit card. It's also a Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day, and dogs get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. RHP Nick Neidert (6-3, 3.32 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp, and coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690Jax.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 19, 2021
- Five-Run Fifth Inning Propels Jacksonville to Series Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Greene Goes Yard in Finale Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Defeat Rochester, 5-1, Gear up for 'Final Stretch' - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Rake 13 Singles in 10-3 Triumph - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Offense Leads Way in 9-4 Win over Worcester on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Close Regular Season with a Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Drop Regular Season Finale, 5-1, Sunday - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Lose Game, Series vs. Jacksonville Sunday - Norfolk Tides
- Regular Season Finale goes to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Two out Trouble: Saints Fall to Indianapolis 10-3 - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Fall in Regular Season Finale, Enter Final Stretch at 66-52 - Worcester Red Sox
- Gwinnett Powers Their Way over Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 19, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Andújar Begins MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 19, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (56-62) vs. St. Paul Saints (61-58) - Indianapolis Indians
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Fortes Homers in Big League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pair of Grand Slams Lead Chasers to Saturday Night Win over I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Blows out Iowa to Snap Streak - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Fall to Bulls 9-5 on Saturday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Bulls Clinch Triple-A National Championship with 9-5 Win over Knights - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Five-Run Fifth Inning Propels Jacksonville to Series Win
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Fortes Homers in Big League Debut
- Jumbo Shrimp Hit Seven Doubles to Blast Tides 11-4
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Henry Doubles in MLB Debut
- Jacksonville Stumbles in 4-3 10-Inning Defeat