Five-Run Fifth Inning Propels Jacksonville to Series Win

September 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Monte Harrison's home run highlighted a five-run fifth inning on Sunday that propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-2 victory and series win over the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park.

Norfolk (47-72) led 2-1 when Justin Twine singled off Tides starter Ryan Hartman (1-1) to start the fifth inning. After a pop out, Connor Justus singled before a Bryson Brigman base hit scored Twine to tie the game. Harrison followed by bashing his 15h home run of the year to make it 5-2 in favor of Jacksonville (69-51). Lorenzo Quintana then laced a double before scoring later in the inning on an error to widen the margin to 6-2.

That was more than enough offense for the Jumbo Shrimp. After Bryan Mitchell pitched four innings of two-run ball, the Jacksonville bullpen combined to pitch five scoreless innings in finishing off the win. Jake Fishman (5-1) earned the win with two shutout frames. Parker Bugg, Rob Zastryzny and Tommy Eveld each tossed a scoreless frame.

A two-out rally got the Jumbo Shrimp on the board in the second. Joe Dunand was hit by a pitch with two outs before scoring on a Zack Zehner double.

The Tides rallied to grab their first lead in the third. Brett Cumberland singled with one out. After a fly out, Adley Rutschman drilled a two-run home run to go ahead 2-1.

Jacksonville returns to 121 Financial Ballpark on Tuesday to begin a five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, the final home set of the 2021 season. Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest is a Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesday, meaning tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for CFCU members using their CFCU credit or debit card. It's also a Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day, and dogs get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. RHP Nick Neidert (6-3, 3.32 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp, and coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690Jax.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.