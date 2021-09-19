Wings Drop Regular Season Finale, 5-1, Sunday

The Red Wings regular season ended with a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Bisons Sunday afternoon at Frontier Field.

The Wings - who finished 47-69 on the season - grabbed the lead on an infield RBI single by Ali Castillo in the second inning.

The game remained 1-0 until the sixth inning when a dropped fly ball by left fielder Rafael Bautista led to two unearned runs for the Bisons.

Buffalo would tack on a run in the seventh and two in the eighth.

The Wings had 10 hits on the afternoon - all singles. Bautista (three hits) was the only Wings player who collected multiple hits.

Rochester went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.

The Wings open the "Final Stretch" on Wendesday in Worcester.

