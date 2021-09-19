Wings Drop Regular Season Finale, 5-1, Sunday
September 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings regular season ended with a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Bisons Sunday afternoon at Frontier Field.
The Wings - who finished 47-69 on the season - grabbed the lead on an infield RBI single by Ali Castillo in the second inning.
The game remained 1-0 until the sixth inning when a dropped fly ball by left fielder Rafael Bautista led to two unearned runs for the Bisons.
Buffalo would tack on a run in the seventh and two in the eighth.
The Wings had 10 hits on the afternoon - all singles. Bautista (three hits) was the only Wings player who collected multiple hits.
Rochester went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.
The Wings open the "Final Stretch" on Wendesday in Worcester.
