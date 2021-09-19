Greene Goes Yard in Finale Loss
September 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Columbus Clippers took the series finale against the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field by a score of 8-4.
The Clippers jumped out to an early lead, similarly to last night. Two hits and four walks amounted to three first inning runs as Pedro Payano needed 39 pitches to get through the frame.
Columbus added to their three-run lead in the fourth, thanks to a two-run blast by Connor Marabell. Arias then notched his second extra-base hit of the game, a triple, and then trotted home on a sac fly.
Outfielder Riley Greene recorded the first hit of the game for Toledo in the fourth, an infield hit. Clemens then hit a ground ball to second, but Greene beat the throw to second and everyone was safe. That brought up Josh Lester, who singled to load the bases, and then Ryan Kreidler who singled to center to unload the bases and make it a 6-2 game. Grayson Greiner and Jacob Robson then drew back-to-back walks to plate another run, bringing an end to the day for Clippers' righty Cody Morris.
After two scoreless innings from Wladimir Pinto, Henry Martinez entered in the eighth. He conceded two singles that put men at the corners. Columbus then put the man on first in motion and Policelli soared a throw into center field that allowed Kwan to score from third. Ryan Lavarnway then singled to left to make the Clippers' lead five.
Greene started the ninth with an opposite-field home run, his seventh with Toledo. That's all the Hens would get though, as they dropped the finale 8-4.
What's Next:
The Toledo Mud Hens travel to play the Louisville Bats for a five-game series that will start on Wednesday. First pitch will be at 1:00 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.
Hens Notes:
With two scoreless innings today, RHP Wladimir Pinto has not allowed a run over his last six innings (four appearances).
RHP Will Vest threw a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 19, 2021
- Five-Run Fifth Inning Propels Jacksonville to Series Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Greene Goes Yard in Finale Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Defeat Rochester, 5-1, Gear up for 'Final Stretch' - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Rake 13 Singles in 10-3 Triumph - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Offense Leads Way in 9-4 Win over Worcester on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Close Regular Season with a Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Drop Regular Season Finale, 5-1, Sunday - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Lose Game, Series vs. Jacksonville Sunday - Norfolk Tides
- Regular Season Finale goes to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Two out Trouble: Saints Fall to Indianapolis 10-3 - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Fall in Regular Season Finale, Enter Final Stretch at 66-52 - Worcester Red Sox
- Gwinnett Powers Their Way over Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 19, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Andújar Begins MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 19, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (56-62) vs. St. Paul Saints (61-58) - Indianapolis Indians
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Fortes Homers in Big League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pair of Grand Slams Lead Chasers to Saturday Night Win over I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Blows out Iowa to Snap Streak - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Fall to Bulls 9-5 on Saturday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Bulls Clinch Triple-A National Championship with 9-5 Win over Knights - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.