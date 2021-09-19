Greene Goes Yard in Finale Loss

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Columbus Clippers took the series finale against the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field by a score of 8-4.

The Clippers jumped out to an early lead, similarly to last night. Two hits and four walks amounted to three first inning runs as Pedro Payano needed 39 pitches to get through the frame.

Columbus added to their three-run lead in the fourth, thanks to a two-run blast by Connor Marabell. Arias then notched his second extra-base hit of the game, a triple, and then trotted home on a sac fly.

Outfielder Riley Greene recorded the first hit of the game for Toledo in the fourth, an infield hit. Clemens then hit a ground ball to second, but Greene beat the throw to second and everyone was safe. That brought up Josh Lester, who singled to load the bases, and then Ryan Kreidler who singled to center to unload the bases and make it a 6-2 game. Grayson Greiner and Jacob Robson then drew back-to-back walks to plate another run, bringing an end to the day for Clippers' righty Cody Morris.

After two scoreless innings from Wladimir Pinto, Henry Martinez entered in the eighth. He conceded two singles that put men at the corners. Columbus then put the man on first in motion and Policelli soared a throw into center field that allowed Kwan to score from third. Ryan Lavarnway then singled to left to make the Clippers' lead five.

Greene started the ninth with an opposite-field home run, his seventh with Toledo. That's all the Hens would get though, as they dropped the finale 8-4.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens travel to play the Louisville Bats for a five-game series that will start on Wednesday. First pitch will be at 1:00 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.

Hens Notes:

With two scoreless innings today, RHP Wladimir Pinto has not allowed a run over his last six innings (four appearances).

RHP Will Vest threw a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts.

