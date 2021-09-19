Tides Lose Game, Series vs. Jacksonville Sunday

The Norfolk Tides played the last game of the series vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on September 19, losing 6-5. The Tides gave up a five-run fifth inning that allowed the Jumbo Shrimp to jump ahead. The Tides lost the series 2-4, with the Tides finishing 11-25 overall against the Jumbo Shrimp this year.

Only one hit was needed in the second inning in order for the Jumbo Shrimp to score. They went up 1-0 after a double by Zach Zehner allowed Joe Dunand to score after he reached safely on a hit-by-pitch.

Adley Rutschman hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second that put the tides up 2-0. This was Rutschman's fourth home run of the year and has 15 RBI in 33 games. The Tides have 14 straight games with a home run, which is the longest home run streak for the Tides this year, since a 10 game streak from June 6 to June 17.

The Jumbo Shrimp had a five-run fifth inning that consisted off an RBI single, a three-run home run, and an unearned run scored off of a Tides' error. Three singles started off the inning, with Bryson Brigman's RBI single tying the game for the Jumbo Shrimp. They were able to take the lead after a three-run home run by Monte Harrison. With two outs, the Tides couldn't get out of the inning, after a fielding error allowed for the Jumbo Shrimp to score an unearned run. The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to a 6-2 lead after they had five hits in that inning.

The Tides gave up five runs in the fifth inning to the Jumbo Shrimp. The Tides have given up 90 runs to opponents in the fifth. The runs in the fifth inning given up by the Tides is the most of all the other innings, with the closest being the second inning at 89 runs.

Since their two-run home run in the third inning, the Tides were held to just three hits and four walks through to the rest of the game. The Tides had a very low hitting night with only five hits total compared to the eleven hits by the Jumbo Shrimp. This is the second game in the row for the Tides that all their runs came off home runs.

Ryan Hartman (4.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, BB, HR, 6 SO) in his fourth start for the Tides got his first loss. He tied his season-high in hits allowed and runs allowed. Even so, Hartman threw six strikeouts on 86 pitches, the most pitches he has thrown with the Tides this year in eight appearances.

With the Tides finishing their series against the Jumbo Shrimp in their 6-2 loss. The last ten games of the year for the Tides were added earlier in the year, with them facing the Charlotte Knights and the Durham Bulls in a five game series. The next game for the Tides is on September 22, down in Charlotte against the Knights. The Tides won't be back home until September 29, at 7 p.m. at Harbor Park facing the Durham Bulls.

