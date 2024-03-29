Indians Announce Partnership with AAA Insurance, Perks for AAA Hoosier Motor Club Members
March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced a new partnership with AAA Insurance, copresenting sponsor of Half-Off Wednesday Nights and Friday Fireworks throughout the 2024 season. The partnership also includes benefits for AAA Hoosier Motor Club members, including $4 off all tickets, a 10% merchandise discount online at IndyIndians.com/Shop and in the team shops, and 10% concessions discount for fans who show proof of their AAA Hoosier Motor Club membership on Half-Off Wednesday Nights.
"Half-Off Wednesday Nights and Friday Fireworks are two of our most popular Daily Deals at Victory Field," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing. "We are excited to welcome AAA Insurance as a partner for those nights throughout the season while also providing benefits to AAA Hoosier Motor Club members to enhance their experience on game day at the Vic."
The Indians open the 2024 season today at 7:05 PM on the road against the Louisville Bats. The club returns to Victory Field for the home opener on Tuesday, April 2, against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 6:35 PM. The first Half-Off Wednesday Night is scheduled for April 3 followed by the first Friday Fireworks game of the season on April 5.
"AAA Hoosier Motor Club is proud to announce our new relationship with the Indianapolis Indians as the 'Official Insurance Partner' of the organization. The Indians have had a long-standing reputation of providing a great value and impact in our local communities which mirrors AAA Hoosier Motor Club's vision and priority for our 400,000 loyal members. Through the partnership we will continue to build our brand and share our story that goes far beyond our award-winning roadside assistance, offering customized insurance coverage, travel planning and exclusive benefits and experiences that fit the needs of our members and their families."
- Matt Goins, AAA Hoosier Motor Club President and CEO
Full season, half season, mini plans and single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.
