Redbirds' Bats Explode in Sixth En Route to Opening Day Win

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds opened up the 2024 regular season with a 6-5 victory over the Charlotte Knights at AutoZone Park on Friday afternoon.

After the Memphis offense recorded just one run on three hits through five innings, the Redbirds turned to familiar sources of power for a jolt. To lead off the sixth, first baseman Luken Baker launched his first home run of the season to pull Memphis within two. Two batters later, right fielder Moises Gomez drilled his first homer of the year and brought the score to 4-3. Baker and Gomez picked up right where their 30-plus home run 2023 seasons left off.

Later in the inning, second baseman Jose Fermin gave Memphis its first lead of the game with a two-run double. The right-handed hitter finished the day 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Center fielder Mike Antico went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and an RBI in his Triple-A debut.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy started the 2024 campaign strong. The right-handed pitcher tossed 5.0 innings, allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out two. Connor Thomas (1-0) earned the win in relief. John King (S, 1) struck out Lenyn Sosa to end the game and record a one-out save.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, March 30 to continue a three-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT. Right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein is scheduled to start on the mound for Memphis, opposite left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster.

