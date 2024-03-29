Mud Hens Start Season With Win In Front Of Sold-Out Crowd

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Toledo Mud Hens took care of business against the Nashville Sounds on Opening Day winning 4-2 in front of 12,800 fans. This was the fifth largest attendance in Opening Day history.

Matt Manning would open the season on the mound in front of a sold-out crowd. The Hens got off to an early start as Kenston Hiura brought in Wenceel Perez for the first RBI of the season.

With one strikeout in the first, Manning seemed to figure things out in the second inning as he sent all three batters back to the dugout. Momentum stayed with the Hens as Perez dinged out a triple to deep center field, bringing in Akil Baddoo and Ryan Kreidler to take the 3-0 lead.

Manning gave up his first hit of the day to Patrick Dorrian in the top of the third, cutting the Toledo lead to two. Nashville pitcher Carlos Rodriguez got the Sounds out of a jam, striking out Dillion Dingler and leaving three ducks on the pond.

Toledo would once again find itself in scoring position with baserunners, but nothing would come of it. Dingler hit into a double play made by Sounds shortstop Yonny Hernandez.

Manning's day would come to a close following the fifth inning, boasting seven strikeouts, just three hits, and only one run scored. Manning starts his season strong with a win and a 1.80 ERA.

Toledo would bring out Sean Guenther to open the sixth inning. Nashville's Owen Miller took advantage of the pitching change and hit a double to deep left field that brought in Tyler Black.

Looking to protect their 3-2 lead, the Mud Hens decided to sit Guenther and bring in Mason Englert to try and close out the game. Nashville found themselves with three base runners on and only one out. Englert would come back from his rough start striking out Hernandez and then Black hit a pop up that catcher Dillion Dingler calmly took care of.

In case there was any doubt, Eddys Leonard quickly put that to rest with an RBI single with bases loaded. Toledo took its 4-2 lead into the eighth inning and brought out Beau Brieske to quiet the Sounds from the mound. Nashville was noisy to start the inning, loading the bases with just one out. Vinny Capra would hit into a double play to end the inning and keep Toledo on top.

Brieske would continue to clean things up in the ninth being credited with a six out save. Opening Day would come to a close when Nashville's Brian Navaretto hit a pop-up to Hiura.

The Hens are home again Saturday at 4:05 p.m. where they look to continue their strong start to the season against the Sounds.

Notables:

Matt Manning (5.0IP, 3H, 7SO, 1.80ERA, W)

Winceel Perez (3B, 2B, 2RBI, R)

Kenston Hiura (3-4, RBI)

Beau Brieske (2.0IP, 3H, 2SO, 0.00ERA)

