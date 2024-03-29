Pirates Reliever Colin Holderman to Begin Rehab Assignment with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they open their 2024 season tonight at Louisville. Holderman is the first major league rehabber assigned to Indy this season.

Holderman, 28, was placed on the 15-day injured list (illness) on March 28 (retroactive to March 25) . He appeared in four spring contests from Feb. 28-March 12 and recorded eight strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. Holderman went 0-3 with a 3.86 ERA (24er/56.0ip) and 58 strikeouts in 58 appearances with Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Bourbannais, Ill. native appeared in three games with Indianapolis in 2022 after being traded to Pittsburgh from New York (NL) on July 22, 2022, in exchange for cash. He was originally selected by the Mets in the ninth round (280th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Heartland Community College (Normal, Ill.).

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

