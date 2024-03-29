SWB Game Notes - March 29

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders @ Buffalo Bisons

Game 1 | Road Game 1 | Friday, March 29, 2024 | First Pitch 2:05 PM

RHP Will Warren vs LHP Ricky Tiedemann

HAPPY OPENING DAY!

BY THE NUMBERS- The RailRiders Opening Day roster has a wide variety. Twelve players have already spent time on Montage Mountain. Twenty have time in the big leagues. Eight were raised in the Yankees farm system with five being drafted. Three are ranked in the top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline and eight are on the Yankees 40-man roster. Three additions were through trades, while two were claimed off of waivers.

AGAINST THE BISONS - Last season the RailRiders went 8-13 against Buffalo. Four games went into extra innings with the SWB winning one of them in the 12th frame. The RailRiders also took their home opener but dropped the next two to the Bisons to begin the season. SWB was shut out just once and scored a high of seven runs two times against them.

MARCH MADNESS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 1-0 in the March with their first ever game in the month coming at the start of last season. In 2023, the RailRiders took on the Bisons at PNC Field with a 2-1 victory. Jake Bauers hit two home runs in the win while Randy Vasquez was the Opening Day starter.

YANKEES VS DIABLOS- For their final few games of Spring Training, the Yankees travelled to take on the Diablos Rojos for a historic match-up. Several RailRiders appeared in this series in Mexico. Jose Rojas played in both games spending time at first. Carlos Narvaez went 1-3 with two runs batted in. Kevin Smith had a 2-4 game in the opening contest. Clayton Andrews, Dennis Santana, and Anthony Misiewicz all tossed scoreless appearances. Jordan Groshans and Greg Allen also appeared in the games.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to welcome Manager Shelley Duncan back to the dugout in 2024. Duncan will see the majority of his 2023 staff return, including Pitching Coach Graham Johnson, Hitting Coach Trevor Amicone, Defensive Coach José Javier and Athletic Trainer Jimmy Downam. Gerardo Casadiego joins the field staff as the Bullpen Coach while Danny Smith will be the club's Strength & Conditioning Coach in 2024. Nori Subero has been added to the roster as the Assistant Athletic Trainer and Steven DiMaria is the new Advance Scouting Analyst. Jim Billington and Sullivan Lyons return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the same roles they held last season. Billington is the RailRiders' Home Clubhouse Manager and Lyons is the Video Assistant.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders combined for 219 home runs on the season, breaking the franchise record of 212 set last season. Estevan Florial had 28 while Andres Chaparro had 25 to his name. Nine different players reached double digits on the summer. There were 26 players that had at least one and five players who went on to set career high. SWB finished in fourth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category while Durham leads with 225.

WILLED IT- RailRiders right-hander Will Warren was tabbed as the International League's top pitcher for the final month of the 2023 regular season. Warren went 1-0 with a 0.63 ERA in five appearances, including three starts, allowing just two earned runs over a league-best 28.2 innings. He led the International League in strikeouts (36) and was second in average against (.152) and WHIP (0.91). His two earned runs allowed were the fewest by a pitcher with more than 14.1 innings of work.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders got on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond last summer. The team combined for 174 stolen bases for a new franchise record. Estevan Florial led the team with 25 total steals, while five other players had double digits. This eclipsed the former record set back in 2022 with 172 taken.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8) and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

