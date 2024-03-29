Yankees set Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Opening Day roster

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced the initial 28-man roster for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to start the 2024 season. The roster features three of the Top-30 prospects in the Yankees farm system and eight members of the club's 40-man roster.

Catchers (3): Josh Breaux, Carlos Narvaez, Luis Torrens

Infielders (6): Jeter Downs, Caleb Durbin, Jordan Groshans, Jose Rojas, Kevin Smith, Josh VanMeter

Outfielders (4): Greg Allen, Luis GonzÈ§lez, Brandon Lockridge, Everson Pereira

Rotation (5): Edgar Barclay (L), Yoendrys Gómez, Cody Poteet, Tanner Tully (L), Will Warren

Bullpen (10): Clayton Andrews (L), Yerry De Los Santos, Josh Maciejewski (L), Ron Marinaccio, Anthony Misiewicz (L), Cody Morris, Oddanier Mosqueda (L), Nick Ramirez (L), Dennis Santana, Duane Underwood Jr

The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8) and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

Twelve players on the initial roster have worn a RailRiders uniform prior to 2024. Josh Breaux and Carlos Narvaez have both spent time behind the plate in Moosic. Greg Allen, Brandon Lockridge and Pereria will be familiar faces in the outfield. Luis GonzÈ§lez will join the club from San Francisco, where he played in all three outfield positions.

The Opening Day roster also includes a few former RailRiders in the bullpen. Anthony Misiewicz, Ron Marinaccio, and Nick Ramirez spent time both with SWB and the Yankees last season. Josh Maciejewski also returns as a reliever for his fourth stint on Montage Mountain. Edgar Barlcay and Tanner Tully are set to be part of the rotation in their second seasons with the team.

20 players have Major League service time, including free agent pitcher signings Yerry De Los Santos, Dennis Santana and Duane Underwood Jr. Clayton Andrews, Cody Morris and Cody Poteet also have experience at the top level as well, but will begin the season with the RailRiders. In addition, Oddanier Mosqueda from Boston will provide depth for the relievers.

The entire infield will transition to a veteran group with the exception of Caleb Durbin, who gets the call up from Somerset. Jeter Downs, Kevin Smith and Josh VanMeter all saw time in the big leagues and can fill numerous positions. Jordan Groshans can be found in the corner infield spots while Jose Rojas will be a utility man.

The RailRiders' 2024 season begins on the road at Sahlen Field this afternoon at 2:05 P.M. when they take on the Buffalo Bisons. The team is set for their home opener at PNC Field on Tuesday, April 2, against the Syracuse Mets. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. Tickets and more information are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

