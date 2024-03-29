Chasers Walk off I-Cubs on Opening Night 2024

PAPILLION, NE. - The Omaha Storm Chasers rallied from down four runs to tie the game and force extra innings, then walked off on a passed ball as the bullpen combined for 6.0 scoreless innings and Omaha topped the Iowa Cubs, 5-4 on Opening Night at Werner Park.

The I-Cubs steadily controlled the first half of the game, tagging Omaha starter Daniel Lynch IV for four runs on nine hits over the first five innings. Lynch struck out three and threw 57 of 84 pitches for strikes. An Alexander Canario home run put Iowa up 1-0 in the third inning, then a stretch of five hits in six batters plated three runs in the top of the fifth, at the time giving the Cubs a 4-0 lead.

Iowa starter Thomas Pannone held the Storm Chasers to a walk and two hits over five scoreless innings, but Omaha was able get things going at the plate as soon as the Cubs turned to the bullpen. In the bottom of the sixth, Nick Pratto drew a one out walk, followed by a Tyler Gentry single to bring CJ Alexander to the plate. Alexander proceeded to bring the Chasers within a run, as he blasted a three-run homer past the berm in right field to bring Omaha within one, 4-3.

Alexander tied the game for the Chasers in the eighth, as three straight hits off former Omaha arm Richard Lovelady brought the teams even at 4-4. Pratto dropped his second bloop double of the game into the outfield, Gentry singled him over and Alexander singled in Pratto to eventually force extras.

Behind Lynch, the Omaha bullpen was lights-out, as the arms of Dan Altavilla, Walter Pennington, Will Klein, Sam Long and Steven Cruz combined for 6.0 scoreless innings. The five relievers only allowed two hits as a group, while walking one and striking out eight. Altavilla struck out three, while Pennington added two punchouts and each Klein, Long and Cruz had one strikeout.

After the Storm Chasers stranded the go-ahead run on third base in the eighth inning, Klein fired a scoreless ninth and long pitched a scoreless 10th inning. Omaha left the winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the 10th, but after Cruz retired all three he faced in the 11th, placed runner Cam Devanney moved to third base on an Austin Nola sacrifice bunt to put the winning run 90 feet away. Omaha recorded two quick outs at the plate, before Devanney dashed home from third base on a passed ball to win the game for the Chasers, 5-4.

Anthony Veneziano heads to the mound Saturday for the second of three games in the series with Iowa, with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled at Werner Park.

