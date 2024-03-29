Tides Top Bulls 12-8

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - Bulls center fielder Jake Mangum mashed a three-run home run and second baseman Ronny Simon smacked three hits, however Tides right fielder Connor Norby and second baseman Jackson Holliday combined for seven hits and six runs driven in as Norfolk topped Durham 12-8 in Friday night's season-opening contest at Harbor Park.

Despite an early 10-0 deficit, the Bulls battled back, making it a two-run contest thanks to a seven-run sixth. Mangum smashed his three-run blast as part of the big inning, with Simon adding a two-run knock. Norfolk, though, would answer with a pair of tallies in the sixth, ultimately holding off Durham.

Simon (3-5, R, 2 RBI) was the lone Bulls batter to record a multi-hit effort, while catcher Logan Driscoll reached base four times, including three free passes. 3B Junior Caminero, rated the fourth-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline entering the season, recorded his first career Triple-A knock with a fifth-inning single.

Tides reliever Luis Gonzalez (1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 SO) earned the victory, while Bulls southpaw Mason Montgomery (1.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to continue their three-game road set on Saturday evening at Harbor Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Nathan Wiles is anticipated to get the nod for Durham, with LHP Bruce Zimmermann slated to start for Norfolk.

The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to begin their 2024 home slate on Tuesday, April 4 to begin a six-game homestand versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch of the home opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

