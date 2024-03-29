Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2024 Opening Day Roster

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In conjunction with the Miami Marlins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2024 season presented by FIS. The group features six of the top 20 ranked prospects in the Marlins' system according to MLB.com, 12 players with MLB experience, and 11 who have previously played in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville's highest rated prospect, Victor Mesa Jr., checks in at No. 4 on MLB.com's list. Mesa Jr. finished among Double-A Pensacola's 2023 leaders in games played (2nd, 123), runs scored (2nd, 73), hits (2nd, 117), home runs (T-2nd, 18), RBIs (T-2nd, 76) and stolen bases (T-2nd, 16).

Joinng Mesa Jr. on the ranked prospect list includes Jacob Amaya (No. 9), who was acquired by Miami in a trade with the Dodgers on January 11, 2023 in exchange for SS Miguel Rojas. Amaya dazzled in his first season in the Marlins' organization, slashing .252/.345/.407/.752 with 15 homers and 65 RBIs. He made his major league debut on June 18, 2023, going 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Dane Myers (No.14) and Troy Johnston (No. 18) also are among the club's highest-rated players on their Opening Day roster. A Rule 5 pick from the Tigers, Myers began the 2023 season with Pensacola before joining Jacksonville on June 8. He exploded with the Jumbo Shrimp, batting .526 in his first 11 games. Myers slashed .339/.417/.516/.933 with eight homers and 37 RBIs with Jacksonville in 51 games and made his major league debut on July 4, 2023 against the Cardinals. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Johnston rejoins Jacksonville as the No. 18 prospect in the Marlins system after finishing as the Miami Marlins Minor League Player of the Year in 2023. After starting the 2023 season with Pensacola, Johnston ripped through Southern League pitching and made a statement return to Jacksonville. He slashed .323/.403/.520/.923 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 51 games. Johnston finished the season leading all of Minor League Baseball in RBIs (116) while ranking fourth in extra-base hits (67), ninth in hits (157), tied for 10th in runs (102), 13th in OPS (.948), tied for 15th in doubles (36) and 17th in slugging percentage (.549).

Anthony Maldonado (No. 19) and Patrick Monteverde (No. 20) return to the Jacksonville pitching staff after successful 2023 campaigns.

Maldonado finished as the backbone of the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen in 2023. After finishing fourth on the club in appearances (34), he led Jacksonville in ERA finishing at 1.76 with 71 strikeouts to just 21 walks.

Monteverde had a fantastic season with Double-A Pensacola, making 21 starts and finishing with a record of 10-5 with a 3.32 ERA. He led the Blue Wahoos in innings pitched (114.0) and strikeouts (114) while holding opponents to a .220 batting average.

Along with the top prospects and returing players, the 2024 Jumbo Shrimp Opening Day roster includes:

Players from four different countries (USA, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Venezuela)

Players from 11 different states

Four players with immediate family members as former or current MiLB/MLB alum

Below is the full roster:

Pitchers (15): Matt Andriese, Yonny Chirinos, Kent Emanuel, Calvin Faucher, Mychal Givens, Vladimir Gutierrez, Lincoln Henzman, Jeff Lindgren, Anthony Maldonado, Darren McCaughan, Patrick Monteverde, Roddery Muñoz, Emmanuel Ramirez, Devin Smeltzer, Eli Villalobos.

Catchers (3): Will Banfield, Hudson Livesey, Jhonny Pereda

Infielders (5): Jacob Amaya, José Devers, Tristan Gray, Jonathan Guzman, Troy Johnston

Outfielders (5): Griffin Conine, Marty Costes, Jonathan Davis, Victor Mesa Jr., Dane Myers

International League Stories from March 29, 2024

