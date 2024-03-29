Bundle up over Easter Weekend as Saints Kick off 2024 Season with Two-Game Series March 30-31

ST. PAUL, MN - And away we go. There's nothing like baseball in March in Minnesota. Of course, this is the first time the St. Paul Saints will play a home game in the month of March. It's the shortest homestand of the season, and got even shorter with the cancelation of the March 29 game, and we have you covered from head-to-toe, or at least from head to waist. While Mother Nature may have erased the original opener, these two promotions are to dye for. The Saints kick off their 75 home games with three right off the bat from March 29-31.

Saturday, March 30 vs. Columbus Clippers, 2:07 p.m. - Saints Black and Blue Hoodie (2,000) presented by CHS

There is nothing like the pomp and circumstance of Opening Day of the baseball season. The bunting, the pageantry, the All-Star style lineups. Hope springs eternal as everyone starts the season with the promise of a championship. The Saints finished 2023 with the third best record in the International League at 84-64. They finished with the best overall record in the West Division which got them absolutely nothing (don't ask, it's still a sore subject). Two weeks ago, we thought our giveaway would get balled up immediately, thrown into a closet, and not get used until the fall. This is Minnesota, however, where winter is never over until June. Get in line early because the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a blue and black Saints hoodie presented by CHS. There is only one way to make sure you feel warm on what could be a frigid afternoon and that's with our Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, March 31 vs. Columbus Clippers, 2:07 p.m. - Easter Day Celebration with Eggstra Bunny Scavenger Hunt

The legend of the Easter Bunny dates back hundreds of years to Germany. More than 1.5 million Cadbury Cream eggs are produced every day. And the world's most expensive Easter Egg was sold for more than $11,000,000 at Christie's in London in 2007. Learn all about quirky Easter facts as we enjoy the day with family, food, and fun for the kids. It's Easter Sunday at CHS Field. Enjoy some amazing brunch specials, watch the kids race around the ballpark trying to find all our eggs with special prizes in them, and bring the entire family out and spend an afternoon with us. Easter is the perfect day for a Cub Family Sunday.

As we say in the baseball world, it's a marathon and not a sprint. We're shaking off all the cobwebs and bringing the heat. We treat everyday like it's Opening Day. The first two games of the season are here, and the warm summer months are just around the corner. Bring friends, family, and anyone else you can think of out to CHS Field because we're all about the fun.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blazeworks Supershow on June 8 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 21) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

