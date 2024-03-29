Rodolfo Castro Socks Walk-Off Homer as 'Pigs Stun WooSox on Opening Night

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Trailing 4-0 heading into the ninth inning, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-0) roared to life mounting a furious rally punctuated by a Rodolfo Castro walk-off three-run homer, to top the Worcester Red Sox 7-4 on Opening Night at Coca-Cola Park.

Scoreless through the first four innings, the WooSox broke the ice in the fifth with an Eddy Alvarez RBI single. Worcester continued to build their lead with solo homers getting two from Romy Gonzalez (one in the seventh and one in the ninth) and one from David Hamilton in the ninth as well to make it 4-0.

Pinch-hitting, Nick Podkul walked to begin the ninth for the 'Pigs. Scott Kingery singled followed by a Kody Clemens single to load the bases. Weston Wilson then singled himself to pate a run before Darick Hall singled home two more to make it a one-run game. A walk to Aramis Garcia reloaded the bases before Matt Kroon walked to force home the tying run. That brought up Castro for his fateful moment, as he socked a homer over the rightfield fence. The homer ultimately only brought home three runs as during the jubilant celebration it was ruled Kroon passed Garcia on the bases, resulting in Kroon being ruled out and making the final 7-4.

Andrew Bellatti (1-0) collected the win in relief for the IronPigs, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk, striking out two.

A.J. Politi (0-1) suffered the loss for the WooSox, failing to record an out while surrendering the winning run.

Tyler Phillips didn't factor into the decision for the 'Pigs but posted a quality start in his first outing of the year. Phillips allowed just one run over six innings, striking out six while walking three and conceding just one hit.

The 'Pigs and WooSox meet again on Saturday afternoon at 4:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. LHP Kolby Allard (0-0, -.--) is the probable for the 'Pigs while RHP Brian Van Belle (0-0, -.--) is lined up to go for the WooSox.

International League Stories from March 29, 2024

