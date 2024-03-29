Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 29 at Syracuse

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (0-0) vs. Syracuse Mets (0-0)

Friday - 2:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (NR) vs. LHP Joey Lucceshi (NR)

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: Rochester is set to embark on their 96th season as a franchise tonight, opening the season on the road at Syracuse...this marks the earliest Opening Day in Red Wings history, passing last year's Opening Day, which occurred on March 31...today's game will be the 80th time in franchise history that the Wings have opened on the road, and 27th time since Innovative Field opened in 1997...

This is the 16th Opening Day Rochester has faced against Syracuse, the last being in 2018.

OUR FEARLESS LECROY: All four Red Wings coaches are set to return in 2024, led by Red Wings Manager MATTHEW LECROY, who takes the helm for his fourth consecutive season...LeCroy becomes just the sixth skipper in franchise history to manage four consecutive Opening Days, and first since MARV FOLEY (1995-98)...

Pitching Coach RAFAEL CHAVES (3rd season), Hitting Coach BRIAN DAUBACH (4th season), and Development Coach BILLY MCMILLON (3rd season) are all set to return.

OH LORD, I'M ROOKIE AND THE VET: The Red Wings have 18 players returning to the Opening Day roster from the 2023 squad, including the reigning Most Popular Player, DARREN BAKER, and the Team MVP, TRAVIS BLANKENHORN...four players are set to make their Triple-A debuts; DJ HERZ, THADDEUS WARD, TREY LIPSCOMB, and highly anticipated prospect JAMES WOOD...

Conversely, RICHARD BLEIER and JACOB BARNES, join the squad with 600 combined games under their belts.

PROSPEROUS PROSPECT: Highly touted Wings OF JAMES WOOD comes into 2024 as the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Nationals' organization and No. 11 in MLB (Baseball America)...he is the highest-ranked prospect to make a Red Wings Opening Day Roster since ARMANDO BENITEZ in 1995, and the highest-rated position player dating back to when rankings became official in 1990...

Rochester's Opening Day roster includes eight of the Nationals top 30 prospects per Baseball America.

WE LIKE THE COLD: Since 1988, the Red Wings have ventured south of the Mason-Dixon Line only once for Opening Day, which occurred in 2008 at Richmond, where the temperature was 48 degrees.

