I-Cubs Drop Season Opener in Extras

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (0-1) lost its 2024 season opener against the Omaha Storm Chasers (1-0) on Friday evening from Werner Park by a score of 5-4 in 11 innings.

The first two frames of the contest went scoreless, but it was Iowa that claimed the early lead. Alexander Canario stepped up to the plate and did all the work himself as he took a sinker over the right field wall with a solo home run.

Iowa extended its lead in the top of the fifth plating three runs in the frame. Following a single to center by Jake Slaughter, Pete-Crow Armstrong sent a triple into the right field corner making it 2-0. Canario came through again and scored Crow-Armstrong with a base knock and Matt Mervis then decided to get in on the action with an RBI single of his own putting the score at 4-0, I-Cubs.

Left-hander Thomas Pannone got the starting nod on the mound for Iowa and held the Omaha bats in check. Pannone kept the Storm Chasers scoreless through his 5.0 innings of work. The 29-year-old allowed just a pair of hits to the Storm Chasers and struck out four compared to one walk.

Omaha did strike back, however, once Pannone's outing was over. In the bottom of the sixth, CJ Alexander made it a one-run ballgame, at 4-3, hitting a three-run home run off Keegan Thompson.

In the eighth, the Storm Chasers tied the game at 4-4. Alexander continued to do damage against I-Cub pitching and brought in his fourth RBI on the night with a bloop single to left field.

The contest remained tied after nine innings of play pushing the game to extras. After a scoreless 10th frame, Omaha eventually came away with the victory. A sacrifice bunt put Cam Devanney on third for the Storm Chasers and a couple of pitches later he raced home to score the winning run off a passed ball.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Tonight's game marked the first extra innings season opener for Iowa since April 3, 1997. That game also came on the road in Omaha with the I-Cubs winning, 6-5.

- Iowa's 1-4 hitters combined to go 9-for-18 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, and all four runs driven in. Owen Caissie led the way with a 3-for-4 performance in his first-career Triple-A game.

Iowa and Omaha will take to the diamond for game two of their three-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 2:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

