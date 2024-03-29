Knights Drop Season Opener to Redbirds, 6-5

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

(MEMPHIS, TN) - Despite a strong ninth-inning rally, the Charlotte Knights dropped the 2024 season opener to the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night by a score of 6-5 from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN.

Down by a score of 6-4 in the ninth inning, the offense battled against the Memphis bullpen. Designated hitter Rafael Ortega played a key role in the inning. Ortega drew a walk to lead the inning off, stole second and later advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Although Ortega was quickly into scoring position, third baseman Danny Mendick and center fielder Mark Payton struck out for the first two outs of the inning. After a walk by first baseman Zach Remillard, shortstop Colson Montgomery stepped to the plate.

Montgomery -- the top prospect in the Chicago White Sox system - represented the go-ahead run at home. With two runners on and two outs -- on a 3-2 pitch -- Montgomery hit an RBI single to pull the Knights to within just one run, 6-5. For Montgomery, it was his first Triple-A hit and Triple-A RBI in his debut on Friday. Overall, he finished the game 1-for-5 with the RBI. The comeback fell just short in the end as second baseman Lenyn Sosa struck out to end the game.

Memphis LHP John King earned the final out to notch his first save of the season. The win went to LHP Connor Thomas (1-0, 9.00), who allowed two runs over two innings in the opener.

RHP Jake Woodford took the ball for the Knights on Opening Day and was solid over five innings in his Charlotte debut. Woodford, who was signed by the Chicago White Sox during the offseason, allowed just one run on three hits against his former team. He left with a 4-1 lead after five frames.

Charlotte RHP Prelander Berroa (0-1, 135.00) allowed five runs in the sixth inning to the Redbirds and was saddled with the loss. The inning was highlighted by home runs from Memphis sluggers Luken Baker and Moisés GÏmez.

Offensively for the Knights, right fielder Oscar Colás, left fielder Zach DeLoach and Sosa led the way with two hits apiece. Colás, who went 2-for-3 on the day, also scored two of Charlotte's five runs. Remillard, who walked in the ninth inning, tallied his 225th career Knights hit to lead the game off on Friday. He went 1-for 4 in the opener.

The Knights will continue the three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon in game two of the series against the Redbirds. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. ET. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

