2024 Opening Day Roster Revealed, Knights Open Season Tonight in Memphis

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(MEMPHIS, TN) - Shortstop Colson Montgomery -- the top prospect in the Chicago White Sox system and number nine in all of Major League Baseball (as rated by MLB.com) -- highlights the 2024 Charlotte Knights Opening Day roster, as announced today by the Charlotte Knights. The Opening Day roster features a mix of talented prospects and recognizable veterans. The Knights will open the 2024 campaign today at 4:05 p.m. ET against the Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. The game can be heard live on www.CharlotteKnights.com with the "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad.

Drafted by the White Sox in the first round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft (22nd overall), Montgomery is set to make his Triple-A debut at Memphis. The 22-year-old combined to hit .287 with eight home runs, 37 RBI and 51 runs scored last season over 64 games between the Arizona Complex White Sox, High-A Winston-Salem Dash and Double-A Birmingham Barons. Montgomery made his professional debut in 2021 after being drafted out of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, IN. Baseball America has ranked Montgomery as the top prospect in Chicago's system in each of the past three years (2022-24).

On the mound today, the Knights will hand the ball to RHP Jake Woodford for the Opening Day start. Woodford, 27, was signed as a free agent during the offseason and spent parts of the past four seasons at the major-league level with the St. Louis Cardinals. Joining Woodford in Charlotte's rotation (in order) are: LHP Jared Shuster, RHP Chad Kuhl, RHP Jonathan Cannon and RHP Johan Domínguez. Shuster, 25, was acquired in the offseason by the White Sox from the Atlanta Braves. A product of Wake Forest University, Shuster entered the 2023 season rated as the Braves number one prospect by MLB.com. Cannon, 23, enters the 2024 season rated by Baseball America as the number nine prospect in Chicago's system. He split the 2023 campaign between Winston-Salem and Birmingham.

In Charlotte's bullpen this season will be relievers Justin Anderson (RHP), Prelander Berroa (RHP), Jake Cousins (RHP), Nick Padilla (RHP), Lane Ramsey (RHP), Alex Speas (RHP), Touki Toussaint (RHP), Fraser Ellard (LHP) and Bailey Horn (LHP). Padilla and Ramsey are the only returnees to the Charlotte bullpen from last season. Both players also made appearances with the White Sox last season.

Behind the plate, the Knights will feature catchers Adam Hackenberg and Chuckie Robinson. Hackenberg returns to the Knights after appearing in 35 games with the club last season after a promotion from Double-A Birmingham. He was originally selected by the White Sox in the 18th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. Robinson, 29, hit .290 with 13 home runs and 74 RBI with the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) last season.

Around the infield, the Knights will welcome back four familiar faces -- Danny Mendick, Carlos Pérez, Zach Remillard and Lenyn Sosa. Mendick returns to the organization after spending the entire 2023 campaign in the New York Mets organization. The Rochester, NY native appeared in 35 games with the Mets last season. Mendick hit 17 home runs in 2019 with the Knights. Remillard, 30, returns to the Knights after he made his Major League debut last season with the White Sox on June 17, going a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBI. He became the first player in the modern era (1901-present) to record both a game-tying hit and go-ahead hit in the ninth inning or later in his MLB debut. Pérez and Sosa once again bring their talents back to the Charlotte offense. Perez has slugged 33 home runs over parts of three seasons with the Knights (2021-23). He hit 21 long balls with the Knights in 2022. Sosa, 24, hit .271 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI last season with the Knights in 71 games. He also appeared in 52 games with the White Sox last year.

In the outfield, the Knights will feature Wynton Bernard, Oscar Colás, Zach DeLoach, Rafael Ortega, Mark Payton and Brett Phillips. Payton, 32, returns to the Knights after spending the 2023 season in Japan with Seibu. Payton, 32, had one of the finest offensive seasons in Knights history in 2022, hitting .293 with 138 hits, 31 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs with 95 RBI. DeLoach, 25, was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on February 3 (2024). At the time of the trade, DeLoach was rated as the number 14 prospect in Seattle's system by Baseball America. Colás, 25, entered the 2023 season rated as the number two prospect in Chicago's system. Bernard, Ortega and Phillips - veterans with major league experience - round out a talented outfield core for the Knights. Ortega, 32, has appeared in parts of seven seasons in the majors - including 47 games last season with the New York Mets. Phillips, 29, has also appeared in parts of seven seasons at the major league level - most recently with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023. Bernard, 33, made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2022.

The 2024 Charlotte Knights are once again led by manager Justin Jirschele, who returns for his second season as manager. Jirschele made his Triple-A managerial debut last season with the Knights after spending the previous two seasons as manager of Double-A Birmingham. His coaching staff features Cameron Seitzer (hitting coach), RC Lichtenstein (pitching coach), Hyeon Kim (athletic trainer) and George Timke (performance coach). Additionally, Kira Felise (assistant trainer) and Max Huberman (assistant performance coach).

Single-game tickets for the 2024 season, as well as season memberships, are on sale now. For more information on tickets for all games, please visit the Charlotte Knights official website at www.charlotteknights.com or contact the Charlotte Knights by phone at 704-274-8282. The Knights open the historic 10th season in Truist Field history on Tuesday, April 2 against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles). First pitch on Opening Knight is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte.

