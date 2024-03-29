Gonzalez Homers Twice as WooSox Fall in Opener in Walk-Off Fashion

ALLENTOWN, PA - After scoring eight runs in the bottom of the ninth, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-0) rallied for an 8-4 comeback victory over the Worcester Red Sox (0-1) on Opening Night at Coca-Cola Park.

The WooSox led 4-0 going into the final frame, but the IronPigs sent eight batters to the plate, and all of them scored, capped off by a walk-off grand slam from Rodolfo Castro.

Worcester scored the game's first run in the fifth inning. It came after Mark Contreras drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a balk, Eddy Alvarez singled him in to put the WooSox in front 1-0, which was Worcester's first hit of the game.

That score held until the seventh inning, when Romy Gonzalez belted an opposite-field, solo home run to extend Worcester's lead to 2-0.

The WooSox added a pair in the top of the ninth, when David Hamilton blasted a solo homer to lead off the frame. Three batters later, Gonzalez crushed his second long ball of the night.

Grant Gambrell got the start. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Gambrell generated 14 swings and misses.

In his Worcester debut, left-hander Jorge Benitez followed Gambrell and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings. Benitez walked two and struck out three.

Right-hander Luis Guerreo, the Red Sox 2023 Minor League Relief Pitcher of the Year, came on after Benitez and went 1.1 innings without allowing a run.

Left-hander Brennan Bernardino worked around a hit batter and a walk to strand two in a scoreless eighth inning.

Worcester is now 2-2 on Opening Day in its brief history.

The WooSox continue their season-opening series with the IronPigs tomorrow afternoon at 4:35 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

