Saints Opening Day Roster Has Eight of Baseball America's Top 30 Minnesota Twins Prospects

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - There is talent aplenty for the St. Paul Saints as they get set to kick off their fourth season as the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate on Saturday, March 30. The Opening Day roster consists of eight of the Twins organizations Top 30 prospects as rated by Baseball America. Whether it's on the mound, behind the dish, or in the field the Saints will provide a player who is ready to make an impact with the big league club.

The Saints will begin the season carrying one player below the league maximum of 28 with a total of 15 pitchers, four catchers, six infielders, and two outfielders. The roster is as follows (Baseball America ranking in parenthesis and Twins 40-man roster players in bold):

Pitchers (15): RHP Jordan Balazovic, RHP Scott Blewett, RHP Caleb Bousley, RHP Matt Bowman, LHP Michael Boyle, RHP Jeff Brigham, RHP Diego Castillo, RHP Randy Dobnak, RHP David Festa (#5), RHP Joe Gunkel, RHP Hobie Harries, LHP Brent Headrick, RHP Ronny Henriquez, RHP Ryan Jensen, and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (#30)

Catchers (4): Jair Camargo (#26), Alex Isola, Chris Williams, and Patrick Winkel

Infielders (6): Michael Helman, Will Holland, Austin Martin (#10), Jose Miranda, Anthony Prato, and Yunior Severino (#20)

Outfielders (2): Yoyner Fajardo and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (#23)

Injured List (5): RHP Matt Canterino (#7, Right Rotator Cuff), OF Trevor Larnach (Turf Toe), INF Brooks Lee (#2/#35 overall, Low Back Pain), LHP Jovani Moran (Out for season, Tommy John surgery), and RHP Austin Schulfer (Forearm Strain)

The Saints home opener on Friday, March 29 was canceled due to the snow on the field and will not be made up. The new home opener is Saturday, March 30 at 2:07 p.m. against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians).

