Stripers Fall Late on Opening Night in Jacksonville (3.29.24)

March 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gwinnett Stripers (0-1) held leads of 2-0 and 4-3 but couldn't put away the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (1-0) on Opening Night, losing 5-4 in last-at-bat fashion at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Decisive Plays: J.P. Martinez doubled on the first pitch of the game and scored on a double by Luis Liberato in the first inning, staking the Stripers to a 1-0 lead. Martinez's solo home run (1) to right field made it 2-0 in the third. After Jacksonville scored three runs off Darius Vines to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth, Luke Williams tied the game at 3-3 with a solo homer (1) to left in the fifth. Gwinnett retook the lead at 4-3 in the seventh on a run-scoring error by Jumbo Shrimp shortstop Jacob Amaya but couldn't hold it as a bases-loaded balk by Tommy Doyle (L, 0-1) tied it at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh. In the eighth, a two-out RBI single by Marty Costes gave Jacksonville a 5-4 advantage and the eventual win.

Key Contributors: Martinez was halfway to a cycle in his first two at-bats and finished 2-for-3 with a double, homer, RBI, and two stolen bases. Liberato went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and one RBI. Vines was solid in a no-decision, working 5.0 innings with three runs on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. Costes went 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI for Jacksonville.

Noteworthy: The game marked the Triple-A managerial debut of Kanekoa Texeira, who became the second former Gwinnett player to manage the club. With the loss, Gwinnett is now 9-6 all-time on Opening Night.

Next Game (Saturday, March 30): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. ET at 121 Financial Ballpark. LHP Dylan Dodd (NR) for the Stripers vs. RHP Yonny Chirinos (NR) for the Jumbo Shrimp. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.