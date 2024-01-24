Icemen Acquire Gritty Defenseman Sean Leonard

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired forward Sean Leonard from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Leonard, 29, returns for a second stint with the Icemen where he posted six points with 64 penalty minutes in 26 outings in Jacksonville last season. The 5-10, 200-pound forward has accrued an assist with 105 penalty minutes in 11 games with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Leonard also had 16 penalty minutes in five games with Reading prior to today's trade.

The Rockaway Park, New York resident has totaled 11 points (11a) with 201 penalty minutes in 62 career ECHL games split in stints with the Icemen, Royals and Norfolk Admirals. Leonard also has recorded 19 points (3g, 16a) with 289 penalty minutes in 52 SPHL appearances with Roanoke.

The Icemen open a home-and-home set with the Savannah Ghost Pirates in Svannah on Friday. The two teams will meet in Jacksonville on Saturday (January 27) for Pucks & Paws Night!

