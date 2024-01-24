City and ECHL Welcome Newest Expansion Team

BLOOMINGTON - The City of Bloomington and the ECHL welcomed the Bloomington Bison as the latest expansion team during a press conference held Wednesday, January 24, 2024. This announcement not only reintroduces professional hockey to Bloomington but also signifies the league's growth as it expands to 30 teams.

On January 16, 2024, the ECHL revealed that the League's Board of Governors had given their approval for Bloomington to join the ranks. The confirmation of the 20-year lease was approved during a special session of City Council held Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 12:30 p.m.

Scheduled to hit the ice for the 2024-25 season, the Bloomington Bison is under the ownership of Hallett Sports and Entertainment. This organization also oversees the operations of the Indy Fuel and the recently expanded Fishers Freight football team in the Indoor Football League.

The team's name and logo pay homage to the rich history of the Bloomington-Normal community. The branding incorporates elements inspired by former President Lincoln and the iconic Route 66, decommissioned in 1985.

"I'm thrilled to welcome hockey back to town," said Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. "We can't wait to feel the energy on the ice and in the stands. Let the good times roll with the Bloomington Bison."

"We look forward to you experiencing the thrill of the game with the Bison as we bring electrifying hockey and entertainment to this city. Hallett Sports is excited and committed." Sean Hallett, interim team CEO and president said. "To jump start our commitment, we have an exclusive offer for the first 1,000 full season ticket holders that secure their spot in the HERD with just a $50 deposit, as they will have the privilege of selecting their preferred seating level at a very special introductory price for the entire season. Full details are on our website to join the charge with the Bison."

For ticketing and sponsorship details, visit the official website of the team at bloomingtonbisonhockey.com. The Bloomington Bison will call Grossinger Motors Arena home. The venue, opened in 2006, is owned by the City of Bloomington and operated by the City's Arts & Entertainment Department.

