Beaucage, Miner, Sandelin and Wesley Reassigned to Grizzlies

January 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Alex Beaucage and Ryan Sandelin as well as defenseman Josh Wesley and goaltender Trent Miner are all reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Beaucage will make his Grizzlies debut on January 24th vs Rapid City. He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 3rd round (78th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year NHL entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche on May 26, 2021. Beaucage has appeared in 124 games with the Coloardo Eagles, scoring 13 goals and 26 assists. He was a force for the Eagles in the 2022 playoffs, scoring 2 goals and 3 assists in 8 games.

Sandelin appeared in 4 games earlier this season with the Grizzlies and had 2 assists. With Colorado the first-year pro has 3 goals, 2 assists and a +6 rating in 20 games. He is the son of Scott Sandelin, who is the head coach at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Miner is the Grizzlies all-time shutout leader with 10. He has 12 professional shutouts in 97 pro games. In 74 career games with Utah he has a 37-32-3 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.89 goals against average. He has been a productive goalie with the Eagles this season in the AHL as he has a .913 save percentage and a 2.51 goals against average.

Wesley is the Grizzlies captain and he has had a productive season in a Utah uniform, where he is tied for the league lead for goals by a defenseman with 8. Wesley has 16 points (8 goals, 8 assists) in 28 games with Utah. He has played in 5 games with the Colorado Eagles this season and has a +2 rating. Wesley has 168 games of AHL experience and 163 games in the ECHL in his professional career.

The Grizzlies 3 game homestand begins on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games This Week

Wednesday - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Night.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.