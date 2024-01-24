Mitch Fossier Returns from AHL San Jose

ESTERO, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that forward Mitch Fossier has returned from his professional try-out agreement with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

In four games played with the Barracuda, Fossier notched one assist. Through 26 appearances with Atlanta prior to signing with San Jose, the 27-year-old forward led the team in points, with 33 (10G, 23A).

Suiting up in 47 games with the Maine Mariners this past season, Fossier posted 57 points (21g-36a) during the regular season, while also amassing six points (3g-3a) in six Kelly Cup Playoff games. The rookie forward was second on the Mariners in scoring, finishing in the top ten in points among all first-year players.

Before beginning his professional career, the Alpharetta, Georgia native tallied 128 points (38g-90a) in 134 games played with the University of Maine. During his time as a Black Bear, Fossier served as the club's captain in 2019-20, and also earned a Hockey East Second All-Star Team selection that same year.

Fossier's professional career began with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League in 2020-21, where he scored eight points (5g-3a) in 19 games.

Following his brief tenure in the American Hockey League, Fossier departed for Slovakia, where he'd spend all of the 2021-22 season, producing 27 points (15g-12a) in 38 regular season games with Banska Bystrica, while also accumulating four points (2g-2a) in nine playoff contests.

