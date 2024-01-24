Grizzlies Defend Home Ice, Beat Rush 4-2
January 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell at Maverik Center to the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Logan Nelson scored his 399th professional point by taking a Keanu Yamamoto feed and burying it just 11 seconds into the game. The Rush leapt out to a hot start, outshooting the Grizzlies 7-1 in the first five minutes of the game.
Adam Berg would tie the game back up on a net-front scramble, beating Connor Murphy to make it 1-1.
The second period would see the two teams trade goals again, with Alex Beaucage sending a seeing-eye wrister in, and James Hardie scoring his eighth of the season for the Rush.
Halfway through the second period, Mick Messner pitched the puck into the slot where Tyler Penner put the Grizzlies up for good with his fifth goal of the year.
Despite chances in the third period for the Rush, Trent Miner stood tall in net for Utah and led the Grizzlies to a win after Ryan Sandelin's empty net goal.
The Rush have now lost three straight dating back to last Friday against Idaho. The Rush remain in Utah to play the Grizzlies twice more on Friday and Saturday at Maverik Center.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Logan Nelson versus Utah Grizzlies' Tyler Penner
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2024
- Grizzlies Defend Home Ice, Beat Rush 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Four Games, Bertuzzi Scores Twice in Royals' Overtime Loss to Nailers, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Snipe Cincinnati, 6-4 - Iowa Heartlanders
- RECAP: Growlers End Admirals Winning Streak at Four - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Fall to Heartlanders - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Come Back to Earn Huge Overtime Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Axe Admirals 7-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Beaucage, Miner, Sandelin and Wesley Reassigned to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Sign Forward Cole Donhauser, Ty Pelton-Byce Returns from San Jose - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Icemen Acquire Gritty Defenseman Sean Leonard - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mitch Fossier Returns from AHL San Jose - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Announce Multiple Transactions, Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia, Leonard Traded - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Receive Forward Josh Passolt, Rookie Walker Recalled Bt Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- City and ECHL Welcome Newest Expansion Team - Bloomington Bison
- Oilers Add Size in Forward Geoff Kitt - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: January 24 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Game Notes: January 24 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Gannon Laroque Returns to San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Win Shootout Thriller in Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Return to Action Tonight in Missouri - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.