Grizzlies Defend Home Ice, Beat Rush 4-2

Rapid City Rush's Logan Nelson versus Utah Grizzlies' Tyler Penner

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell at Maverik Center to the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Logan Nelson scored his 399th professional point by taking a Keanu Yamamoto feed and burying it just 11 seconds into the game. The Rush leapt out to a hot start, outshooting the Grizzlies 7-1 in the first five minutes of the game.

Adam Berg would tie the game back up on a net-front scramble, beating Connor Murphy to make it 1-1.

The second period would see the two teams trade goals again, with Alex Beaucage sending a seeing-eye wrister in, and James Hardie scoring his eighth of the season for the Rush.

Halfway through the second period, Mick Messner pitched the puck into the slot where Tyler Penner put the Grizzlies up for good with his fifth goal of the year.

Despite chances in the third period for the Rush, Trent Miner stood tall in net for Utah and led the Grizzlies to a win after Ryan Sandelin's empty net goal.

The Rush have now lost three straight dating back to last Friday against Idaho. The Rush remain in Utah to play the Grizzlies twice more on Friday and Saturday at Maverik Center.

