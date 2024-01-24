Heartlanders Snipe Cincinnati, 6-4

Cincinnati, Ohio - Six players scored for the Iowa Heartlanders and Iowa never trailed in a 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Cyclones Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center. Louis Boudon and Casey Dornbach scored in the second period to break a 3-3 tie and Chris Lipe tallied an empty-net goal with 39 seconds left.

Iowa scored three times on their first five shots to carry a 3-1 advantage into first intermission. On Iowa's first shot, Liam Coughlin tapped in a centering pass from Yuki Miura at the left post, providing Iowa the game's first goal at 2:18 of the first. Two minutes later, Kyle Masters rushed up the ice, came over the center of the blue line, and flipped the puck over Talyn Boyko's shoulder for his second of the season. Boyko made one save on three shots and was replaced five minutes into the game by Olaf Lindbom (loss, 19 saves).

After a Cincinnati goal made it 2-1, Pavel Novak gave Iowa their third goal halfway through the first. He timed the play perfectly, entering the zone on the right side, swiveling to the right circle and sniping top shelf for his seventh of the season.

The Cyclones scored the next two to tie it at three early in the second.

Iowa scored twice after that, regaining a 5-3 edge with back-to-back strikes late in the second. First, Casey Dornbach took a pass from Boudon and wristed it top shelf for his fifth of the campaign with 6:24 to go in the second. Next, the Heartlanders created a rush with Miura and he dished across through two defenders perfectly for Boudon. Walking alone to the left slot, Boudon slammed it by Olaf Lindbom's shoulder.

Hunter Jones blocked 19 shots for his first win of the season series.

Iowa and Indy face off twice this weekend, Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Next week, the Heartlanders visit the Kalamazoo Wings for back-to-back games on Fri., Feb. 2 at 6:00 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games

The Heartlanders take on Kalamazoo on Wed., Feb. 7 at 6:35 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Iowa hosts Country Night, presented by KISS Country, on Fri., Feb. 9 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati. The game features $6 domestic drafts and $3.50 fountain drinks. On Sat., Feb. 10 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Iowa is home again for Cancer Awareness Night pres. by iHeartMedia. Join us as we recognize the fight against all forms of cancer and honor those that have battled and are currently fighting cancer.

The Heartlanders are home for Valentine's Day on Wed., Feb. 14 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, a perfect last-minute gift to take your loved ones to the game. On Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, it's Star Wars Night at Xtream Arena. Celebrate with characters on the concourse.

The Heartlanders oppose Indy again on Sat., Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m. for Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will have a glow banger giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Wear black to the game, and the team will wear special blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season

Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!

Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.

18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.

12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!

Group Tickets: Make a big impact with your group and spend an evening with the Heartlanders. Starting at a special rate of $15/Ticket. A group comprises 10 or more people and is perfect for parties, families, co-workers, clients and more.

ECHL Stories from January 24, 2024

