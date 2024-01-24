Gladiators Win Shootout Thriller in Orlando

Orlando, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators (14-22-2-0) received a game-winning goal from Micah Miller in a 7-6 shootout victory over the Orlando Solar Bears (20-11-3-2) in front of the Spittin' Chiclets crew on Pink Whitney night, on a wild Tuesday evening in Orlando, Florida.

First Star: Micah Miller (ATL) - 2 goals, shootout winner

Second Star: Mitchell Hoelscher (ORL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Michael Marchesan (ATL) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2

Atlanta opened the scoring early in the first period to grab a 1-0 lead (1:58). Dylan Carabia dropped a pass to Mitch Walinski who returned the feed to Carabia and he proceeded to wire home his first goal of the season.

Orlando tied the game up just thirty-seconds later as Ben Carroll scored his fourth of the season (2:26).

The early scoring continued as just forty-seconds later, Michael Marchesan scored to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead (3:06). Orlando net minder Brandon Halverson came out of his net to play the puck, but turned it over to Marchesan who sent it into the empty net for his fifth goal of the year.

With just over five-minutes remaining in the opening period, Atlanta extended their lead to 3-1 (14:59). Micah Miller fired a shot on net and jumped on his own rebound to tally his 14th goal of the campaign for the Gladiators.

Orlando capped off a wild five-goal first period just a few moments later, making it 3-2 as Mitchell Hoelscher scored his 16th of the year for the Solar Bears (16:42).

Mitch Walinski renewed Atlanta's two-goal lead early in the second period to make the score 4-2 (5:59). Walinski was able to jump on a rebound in front of the Solar Bears goal to tally his fifth goal of the season.

Midway through the second period, Orlando's Luke Boka scored his fifth goal to pull the Solar Bears within one, 4-3 (14:13).

Late in the period while on the power play, Ryan Cranford scored to put Atlanta up by two once again, this time 5-3 (18:58). Cranford was able to knock home a loose puck from the doorstep for his seventh goal.

A determined Solar Bears team clawed back within one-goal courtesy of Tyler Bird with seconds left on the clock in the second period (19:45).

Orlando finally drew even early in the third period, once again short-handed, to tie the game at five (3:09). Jaydon Dureau tallied the equalizer for the Solar Bears.

Just 31-seconds later Atlanta pulled ahead once more while on the same power play opportunity to make it a 6-5 game (3:40). Micah Miller managed to knock home his second goal of the night to give Atlanta the lead.

Ryan Cox tied the game once again for the Solar Bears and made the score even at six (6:15).

Midway through the third period a collision in front of the Gladiators net saw starting net minder Gustavs Grigals forced to leave the game, meaning Brad Barone would finish the game for Atlanta.

Despite combining for twelve goals, neither team scored in the second half of the third period as the game headed to overtime.

In the extra frame, Atlanta took an unfortunate penalty, but the Gladiators' penalty killers and Brad Barone stood tall, including a point-blank save from Barone to send the game into a shootout.

After five rounds of the shootout, the Gladiators and Solar Bears once again remained tied, as both teams traded saves and goals - including Jackson Pierson and Reece Vitelli who scored for the Glads.

Finally, in the sixth round of the shootout, Micah Miller scored on Halverson to put the Gladiators ahead, and Barone shut the door on Ryan Cox to seal the victory for Atlanta.

Brad Barone turned aside all 16 shots he faced in relief to pick up the victory for Atlanta, meanwhile Gustav Grigals made 22 saves on 28 shots. Brandon Halverson made 37 stops for Orlando in the loss.

