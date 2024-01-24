Ghost Pirates Weekly: January 24
January 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Thursday, January 25th vs Orlando Solar Bears
NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning
AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch
Record: 20-11-3-2, 2nd in South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 5-1-0-0
Point Leader: Mitchell Hoelscher (34)
Last Time Out: The Savannah Ghost Pirates fell to the Orlando Solar Bears 2-1 on December 21, with Joe Fleming as the lone goal scorer. Savannah outshot Orlando 42-23.
Stat to Watch: Defenseman Ben Carroll is 10th among ECHL blueliners in points (23).
Friday, January 26th vs Jacksonville Icemen; Saturday January 27th @ Jacksonville Icemen
NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres
AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans
Record: 21-15-3-0, 3rd in South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 5-1-0-0
Point Leader: Brendan Harris (37)
Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates defeated the Icemen 4-3 on January 5 as Bryce Martin, Sebastian Vidmar, Joe Fleming and Alex Swetlikoff scored.
Stat to Watch: Jacksonville has committed the fewest penalty minutes in the ECHL (308).
Stats to Watch
Savannah is 12-5-4-0 when scoring first.
On January 20, Logan Drevitch scored a hat trick against the Florida Everblades. It was Savannah's second hat trick of the season and the fifth hat trick in franchise history.
