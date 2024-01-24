K-Wings Receive Forward Josh Passolt, Rookie Walker Recalled Bt Canucks (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that forward Josh Passolt has been loaned to Kalamazoo by Abbotsford (AHL), and the loan of rookie forward Cooper Walker has been recalled by the Canucks.

Passolt, 27, returns from the Canucks with 11 goals, six assists and a +8 rating in 25 ECHL games played with the K-Wings this season.

The forward is a 6-foot, 194-pound, Hayward, WI native in his second professional season out of Western Michigan University with seven AHL games under his belt (1g-1a) with Abbotsford this season. Last season, Passolt led all Cincinnati Cyclones rookies in goals and points scored (69 GP, 25g, 22a, 47 PTS, 18 PIM, +13). He also finished the season T-No.1 in ECHL rookie game-winning goals (6) and No. 1 in shorthanded points scored (5).

Walker, 21, is a 6-foot, 174-pound, Cambridge, ON native who's currently ranked No. 3 in K-Wings rookie scoring (3g-10a), and No. 9 in team scoring, through 36 games played this season.

The rookie played three seasons with the Guelph Storm (OHL). In 2022-23, while serving as the Storm's team captain, Walker scored 51 points (66 GP, 21g, 30a, 21 PIM).

