Royals Extend Point Streak to Four Games, Bertuzzi Scores Twice in Royals' Overtime Loss to Nailers, 5-4

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-17-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (19-16-1-1) in overtime, 5-4, on Wednesday, January 24th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (7-9-2-1) suffered the overtime loss in net for Reading with 27 saves on 32 shots faced. Taylor Gauthier (12-11-0-1) earned the win in net for Wheeling with 12 saves on 16 shots faced.

The Royals opened up their three-game series against Wheeling with a strong first period. Tag Bertuzzi beat Gauthier 8:47 into regulation with a wrist shot from the middle of the left faceoff circle on a power play. Adam Brubacher and Devon Paliani earned the helpers on Bertuzzi's first of two goals in the game. With 2:16 left in the opening frame, Mason Millman blasted a shot past Gauthier from the blue line. Shane Sellar and Adam Karashik earned the helpers on Millman's second goal of the season with Reading.

Wheeling posted three goals in the second period to Reading's one for a tie score entering the third, 3-3. Jordan Martel scored twice in the period around Matt Koopman's sixth goal of the season. Bertuzzi scored his second goal of the game 5:51 into the period for his third multi-goal game of the season. Bertuzzi tied Shane Sellar for the team lead in multi-goal games. Nolan Maier earned the lone assist on the second power play goal for Bertuzzi and the Royals.

Wheeling opened up the final frame at 12:56 when Lukas Svejkovsky shot a goal past Maier on a deflection. David Drake and Louie Roehl earned the helpers. With 27 seconds left in the final frame, Ryan Chyzowski ties the game with a wrist shot past Gauthier to send it into overtime. Bertuzzi and Brubacher earned the assists.

53 seconds into overtime, Svejkovsky finished a cross crease feed from Martel to score the game-winning goal. Davis Bunz earned the secondary assist on Wheeling's third overtime game-winning goal of the season (3-0). Reading fell to 4-3 in overtime and suffered their first overtime loss at home this season (3-1).

