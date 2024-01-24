ECHL Transactions - January 24
January 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 24, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Sam Rossini, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Erik Middendorf, F recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from Injured Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Mitch Fossier, F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Ben Yormak, G added as EBUG
Delete Navrin Mutter, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Nicholas Favaro, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Puricelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Tyler Kobryn, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cam Morrison, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Cole Donhauser, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Iowa:
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve
Delete Davis Koch, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Cooper Walker, F recalled by Abbotsford
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Jonny Tychonick, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve
Delete Brock Caufield, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Adam Karashik, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Delete Nicolas Ouellet, F placed on reserve
Delete Koletrane Wilson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)
Delete Sean Leonard, D traded to Jacksonville
Savannah:
Add Nick Cardelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Bryce Martin, D suspended by team, removed from roster
South Carolina:
Add Patrick Harper, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Patrick Harper, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Geoff Kitt, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Alex Beaucage, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Ryan Sandelin, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Josh Wesley, D activated from reserve
Delete Will Cranley, G placed on reserve
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve
Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)
Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)
