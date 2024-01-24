ECHL Transactions - January 24

January 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 24, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Sam Rossini, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Erik Middendorf, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from Injured Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Mitch Fossier, F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Ben Yormak, G added as EBUG

Delete Navrin Mutter, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Nicholas Favaro, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Puricelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cam Morrison, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Cole Donhauser, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Iowa:

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

Delete Davis Koch, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Cooper Walker, F recalled by Abbotsford

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jonny Tychonick, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve

Delete Brock Caufield, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Adam Karashik, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Delete Nicolas Ouellet, F placed on reserve

Delete Koletrane Wilson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)

Delete Sean Leonard, D traded to Jacksonville

Savannah:

Add Nick Cardelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Bryce Martin, D suspended by team, removed from roster

South Carolina:

Add Patrick Harper, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Patrick Harper, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Geoff Kitt, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Alex Beaucage, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Ryan Sandelin, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Josh Wesley, D activated from reserve

Delete Will Cranley, G placed on reserve

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve

Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)

Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)

