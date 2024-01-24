Gannon Laroque Returns to San Jose

Wichita Thunder defenseman Gannon Laroque

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Gannon Laroque has been reassigned by the Sharks to the Barracuda.

Laroque, 20, re-joined the Thunder last Friday night. In nine games with the Thunder, Laroque native has two assists.

He is in his first full season as a pro. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound blueliner was drafted by the Sharks in the fourth round (#103) during the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Laroque was set to be the captain for the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals last year before his season was cut short due to injury. Before getting hurt, he had five points (2g, 3a) in four games.

In 2021-22, Laroque had a breakout year for the Royals. He racked up 52 points (10g, 42a) in 63 games. His performance earned him a spot on the WHL (BC) First All-Star Team. Laroque also played in three games for the Barracuda netting one assist.

Wichita begins a three-game series this Friday in South Carolina against the Stingrays.

