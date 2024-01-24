Americans Return to Action Tonight in Missouri

Allen Americans defend against the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks)

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Kansas City Mavericks this evening after a long break. Game time is 7:05 PM CST. The Americans trail in the season series 2-5-0. Both Allen victories this season have come on the road.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 2/7/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Americans dropped a 5-3 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on MLK Day in Allen. The Oilers outscored the Americans 3-2 in a wild third period. Allen never led in this game trailing 2-1 after the second frame. They were able to erase a two-goal third period deficit tying the game at 3-3 midway through the period, on goals from Tarun Fizer (2), and Jordan-Ty Fournier, but the Oilers took the lead again on a controversial goal. It appeared that Oilers forward Alec Butcher interfered with Americans goalie Chase Perry, but there was no call. Tulsa added an empty net goal late for the insurance goal and a 5-3 win on Monday afternoon at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Chase Perry suffered the loss dropping to 0-6-0 this season. The Americans dropped their third straight home game falling to four games under 0.500 on home ice (7-11-0-0). The next home game for the Americans will be February 7th against the Tulsa Oilers.

Since the last game: The Americans traded defenseman Joe Gatenby to Newfoundland for future considerations. In 23 games this season with the Americans he had six points (0 goals and 6 assists). The Americans also sent forward Brandon Puricelli to Cincinnati for cash considerations. He had just two points in his last 15 games.

Brodzinski RED Hot: Americans forward Easton Brodzinski continues to pump the puck into the back of the net. He is second on the team in goals scored this season with 16. He has nine goals in his last 12 games. Two of those goals were game winning goals. He has four multi-goal games this season, including a hat trick in Utah on December 8th.

Last series with KC: The Americans won one of three games against the Mavericks in a three-game series against Kansas City, December 13th to December 16th. In the only Allen victory of the series, Leevi Merilainen stopped 27 of 28 Mavericks shots to earn the 4-1 win. Colby McAuley had a hat trick in that game scoring on three of his four shots on net. William Provost had the other goal for Allen. Tonight, Americans forward Gavin Gould will play in his 100th pro game.

Crone point streak approaching 20: Americans forward and defending ECHL MVP Hank Crone, extended his point streak to a season-high 18 games in the Americans loss to Tulsa on January 15th. His streak is the longest current streak in the ECHL. Crone was the runner up for ECHL Player of the Month in December with 21 points in 14 games. Since his return to Allen from the Chicago Wolves (AHL), He has only failed to produce a point two times in 27 games.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Home: 7-11-0-0

Away: 10-9-1-0

Overall: 17-20-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (17) Colby McAuley

Assists: (28) Hank Crone

Points: (42) Hank Crone

+/-: (+17) Blake Murray

PIM's: (86) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 11-5-2-0

Away: 16-2-0-0

Overall: 27-7-2-0

Last 10: 9-0-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (18) Patrick Curry

Assists: (31) Max Andreev

Points: (44) Patrick Curry

+/-: (+18) Nolan Walker

PIM's (43) Ryan Devine

Allen Americans defend against the Kansas City Mavericks

(Kansas City Mavericks)

