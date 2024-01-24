Cyclones Fall to Heartlanders

January 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones came up short against the Heartlanders 6-4 inside the Heritage Bank Center Wednesday night. Cincinnati moves to 1-3-1-0 against its Central Division rival this season.

Iowa opened the scoring just 2:18 into the first period with Liam Coughlin and Yuki Miura combining in the offensive zone. Moments later, defensemen Kyle Masters beat Talyn Boyko with a wrister and forced a Cincy goal change. With Olof Lindbom now in the cage for the 'Clones, Jalen Smereck sniped in his 8th of the season from the blue line to make it 2-1 Iowa. The Heartlanders regained the two-goal when Pavel Novak curled the puck back and shot it over Lindbom's shoulder.

In the 2nd period, the Cyclones rallied to tie the game at 3-3. First it was Brandon Puricelli who slotted in his first goal in a Cincy uniform from the hashmarks. Zach Andrusiak extended his point streak to 11 games with his tying goal. Iowa countered with a pair of 2nd period goals themselves. Casey Dornbach and Louis Boudon put the Heartlanders up 5-3 after 40 minutes.

Cincinnati got the deficit back to one thanks to a Colton Kalezic deflection on the power play. The score stayed 5-4 until the final minute, when Chris Lipe sent in an empty-net goal.

Up next, Cincinnati begins continues its three-game homestand inside the Heritage Bank Center. Friday, January 26th, the Cyclones host the Walleye for a 7:30pm ET puck drop and the commencement of Marvel Weekend.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.