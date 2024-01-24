Cyclones Fall to Heartlanders
January 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones came up short against the Heartlanders 6-4 inside the Heritage Bank Center Wednesday night. Cincinnati moves to 1-3-1-0 against its Central Division rival this season.
Iowa opened the scoring just 2:18 into the first period with Liam Coughlin and Yuki Miura combining in the offensive zone. Moments later, defensemen Kyle Masters beat Talyn Boyko with a wrister and forced a Cincy goal change. With Olof Lindbom now in the cage for the 'Clones, Jalen Smereck sniped in his 8th of the season from the blue line to make it 2-1 Iowa. The Heartlanders regained the two-goal when Pavel Novak curled the puck back and shot it over Lindbom's shoulder.
In the 2nd period, the Cyclones rallied to tie the game at 3-3. First it was Brandon Puricelli who slotted in his first goal in a Cincy uniform from the hashmarks. Zach Andrusiak extended his point streak to 11 games with his tying goal. Iowa countered with a pair of 2nd period goals themselves. Casey Dornbach and Louis Boudon put the Heartlanders up 5-3 after 40 minutes.
Cincinnati got the deficit back to one thanks to a Colton Kalezic deflection on the power play. The score stayed 5-4 until the final minute, when Chris Lipe sent in an empty-net goal.
Up next, Cincinnati begins continues its three-game homestand inside the Heritage Bank Center. Friday, January 26th, the Cyclones host the Walleye for a 7:30pm ET puck drop and the commencement of Marvel Weekend.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2024
- Grizzlies Defend Home Ice, Beat Rush 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Four Games, Bertuzzi Scores Twice in Royals' Overtime Loss to Nailers, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Snipe Cincinnati, 6-4 - Iowa Heartlanders
- RECAP: Growlers End Admirals Winning Streak at Four - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Fall to Heartlanders - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Come Back to Earn Huge Overtime Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Axe Admirals 7-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Beaucage, Miner, Sandelin and Wesley Reassigned to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Sign Forward Cole Donhauser, Ty Pelton-Byce Returns from San Jose - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Icemen Acquire Gritty Defenseman Sean Leonard - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mitch Fossier Returns from AHL San Jose - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Announce Multiple Transactions, Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia, Leonard Traded - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Receive Forward Josh Passolt, Rookie Walker Recalled Bt Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- City and ECHL Welcome Newest Expansion Team - Bloomington Bison
- Oilers Add Size in Forward Geoff Kitt - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: January 24 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Game Notes: January 24 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Gannon Laroque Returns to San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Win Shootout Thriller in Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Return to Action Tonight in Missouri - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Fall to Heartlanders
- Cincinnati Skates Past Kalamazoo
- Cyclones Dominate Walleye at Home
- Cincy Falls in Overtime to Heartlanders
- Cincinnati Drops One in Wichita